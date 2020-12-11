LINCOLN, Neb. — Thursday night’s Big Ten opener at Nebraska was there for the taking for the Illinois women’s basketball team.
The Illini put together a strong first half — easily their best one of the still-young season.
Illinois got offensive production off the bench in the first extended run of consistent play from newcomers Solape Amusan and Aaliyah Nye.
The result? The Illini led by five points with just under seven minutes left in regulation.
But, as has been the case too many times during fourth-year coach Nancy Fahey’s tenure, a full 40 minutes of solid basketball eluded Illinois.
With the game in the balance, the Cornhuskers finished on a high note, reeling off a 13-0 run during a three-minute, five-second stretch of game action to close the book on a 78-72 victory against the Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
“I felt like we missed a couple of crucial shots down that little stretch,” Fahey said. “We went to Eva (Rubin) and Jada (Peebles). I felt that was pretty solid decision-making. We missed. Then, they came back and went to the (free-throw) line.
“I just didn’t think we answered. They scored. We didn’t answer back. If we kept answering, it might have been a different situation.”
Peebles led Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) in scoring with 16 points and was joined by Rubin and Amusan in double figures as both players added 13 points each in the loss to the Cornhuskers (3-0, 1-0).
The Illini led 40-39 at the halftime break having shot 42.9 percent in the opening 20 minutes. Illinois cooled, however, after the intermission, making only 3 of 15 shots in the third quarter.
Still, the Illini did enough in a back-and-forth second half to lead by five, 62-57, after Amusan hit her second of two fourth-quarter three-pointers with 6:45 left in regulation.
Then, the game changed completely in Nebraska's favor with Illinois unable to buy a bucket for long periods down the stretch.
The Cornhuskers erased a 67-63 deficit in the final three-plus minutes by getting downhill and attacking the Illini on the fast break. Nebraska put together its aforementioned 13-0 by cashing in on free throws (nine of 10 makes at the foul line), while Illinois was wayward on six consecutive attempts from the field.
Sam Haiby — who went 14 of 16 at the free-throw line — netted a career-high 33 points for Nebraska. As a team, the Cornhuskers finished 27 of 32 from the foul line for the game.
“They were more aggressive,” Rubin said of the way Nebraska closed out the game. “They knew that was the do-or-die moment for both teams, and they took it. It’s a tough team that we played (Thursday) and we had a chance to win it, and at the end, we just got out-toughed. There’s no other way to say that nicely or really say any other thing about it. We got out-toughed and that’s something we’re going to have to learn from if we want to win games in the Big Ten.”