CHAMPAIGN — The men’s basketball series between Illinois and Missouri has become a permanent fixture on the calendar.
So much that fans of both teams know well in advance it will take place a few days before Christmas in downtown St. Louis, with this Saturday’s noon game at the Enterpise Center the 37th straight game in St. Louis between the two border rivals.
But, unlike the men’s Braggin’ Rights series, women’s basketball matchups between the Illini and Tigers have been much more sporadic. The two teams played three straight games in St. Louis from 2000 through 2002 and played again in 2007 (Columbia, Mo.) and 2008 (Champaign) before an eight-year break.
The series, which the Illini lead 8-5, has found more stability, however, in recent seasons. When Mizzou (3-9) and Illinois (8-2) face off at noon Friday in Columbia, it will be the third consecutive meeting between the programs, with the Tigers winning each of the past two matchups.
And, there are also indications that a move to St. Louis for the women’s Illinois-Missouri series has been discussed.
“We’ve had conversations about that,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton told the Columbia (Mo.) Daily-Tribune on Tuesday. “And honestly, I think we had the support of our administration, too. We were really trying to move in that direction. Going into this season, we thought it was a done deal and, you know, I don’t know what happened with that, but I think it would be a really cool opportunity for both the men’s and women’s team to play in St. Louis in that Braggin’ Rights game.”
Illinois coach Nancy Fahey confirmed Wednesday that moving the Illinois-Missouri women’s game to St. Louis has been discussed, but the third-year Illini leader was unable to say if any possible future games would be played as a doubleheader with the men’s and women’s game on the same day at the Enterprise Center or on different days.
Fahey said any move to St. Louis would have to start with addressing the proximity of the Illinois’ Big Ten opener in regards to the Christmas holiday.
“It’s a calendar issue,” Fahey said. “We have a two-day prep (for the first Big Ten game). If that gets back further into closer to Christmas, the reality is a lot of my players wouldn’t have an opportunity to go home. So, it’s really a calendar issue right now. We’re not playing games right after the holidays because we have to come back the 26th because we play right away.”
Following a brief Christmas break, Illinois opens up Big Ten play on Dec. 28 in a home game against Northwestern, while Missouri doesn’t start its SEC schedule until Jan. 2 at No. 23 Tennessee.
The Tigers’ schedule was more hectic before the Christmas holiday. Missouri played Princeton on Wednesday night — a 68-33 loss— ahead of its Friday home matchup against Illinois. The Illini played Sunday against Evansville, a 59-44 home victory, before a full-week prep for Missouri during what is also finals week at Illinois.
Even with the mostly year-to-year nature of women’s basketball nonconference scheduling, Fahey said agreements are “in place” for the Illinois-Mizzou women’s series to continue beyond this season, but said the location of the game is the only thing in question.