WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandi Beasley kept the Illinois women’s basketball team in contention as the Illini made one final run at Purdue on Thursday night.
But the deficit was too large entering the fourth quarter, and the Boilermakers finished strong in handing Illinois an 81-67 defeat in front of 5,886 fans at Mackey Arena.
The Illini (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten) have now lost eight consecutive games to Purdue (12-6, 3-3) and still have yet to win back-to-back conference games under third-year coach Nancy Fahey. Illinois won 74-71 against Minnesota this past Sunday in Champaign before its trip to Mackey Arena.
The first half saw the Illini struggle to contain the Boilermakers’ combo of Ae’Rianna Harris and Karissa McLaughlin. McLaughlin, a junior guard, led all scorers with 23 points, while Harris posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-1 center was a key part of a 49-31 rebounding edge for the Boilermakers.
“We were trying to contain Harris inside. When we got both Kennedi (Myles) and (Mackenzie Blazek) in foul trouble, it was tough,” Fahey said after Myles fouled out while playing 26 minutes (10 points, four rebounds) and Blazek was slowed down by four fouls adding four points and five rebounds. “(Harris is) such a dominating force inside. I thought about playing zone, but they have McLaughlin out there shooting threes.”
With the Illini trailing 57-42 after three quarters, Beasley got on a roll by producing 13 of her season-high 18 points in the final period. The 5-foot-6 senior guard, who also finished with five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes, cut the Boilermakers’ lead to 70-63 with 1:46 to go.
Yet, that was as close as Illinois got down the stretch in the first of a two-game road trip, which concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday against Ohio State (10-7, 3-3) in Columbus, Ohio.
Turk, Haveman get new roles. Illinois announced on Thursday a new leadership structure for its track and field/cross-country programs.
Mike Turk was named the director of Illini track and field/cross-country and will remain head coach of the men’s and women’s track and field programs. Sarah Haveman was promoted to head coach of Illinois’ men’s and women’s cross-country teams. Both changes were approved by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees at its Thursday meeting.
Turk is entering his ninth season as head coach of the Illini program, while Haveman is in the middle of her third year at Illinois.
Corbin, Harding back in action. Running back Reggie Corbin and linebacker Dele Harding will represent the Illinois football team at the 95th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl this Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The game will be televised at 2 p.m. on the NFL Network.
The Illini duo will suit up for the West roster, coached by Ben Steele of the Atlanta Falcons. Corbin will wear No. 26, while Harding will suit up in No. 47.