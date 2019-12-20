Illini, Tigers explore possibility of playing future games in St. Louis When Missouri (3-9) and Illinois (8-2) face off at noon Friday in Columbia, it will be the third consecutive meeting between the programs, with the Tigers winning each of the past two matchups.

CHAMPAIGN — Kennedi Myles would be OK with no longer being called a freshman.

The 6-foot-2 first-year forward on the Illinois women’s basketball team isn’t a fan of the term really, even when it’s used in a complimentary way to describe her play.

Myles expected to make an immediate impact for the Illini this season.

So did her teammates.

“I think she’s going to be a nightmare for a lot of defenders,” redshirt junior guard Petra Holesinska proclaimed after the Illini’s season-opening 96-66 victory over Chicago State on Nov. 5. “She’s a nightmare in practice, to be honest. Nobody really wants to guard her because she’s so physical. I think she’s the hardest working kid on the court every time.”

Despite her protests, the reality is Myles is in her first college basketball season, and earning a reputation — at least in Big Ten circles — as one of the best freshmen in the conference.

Myles, who was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday after breaking a 43-year-old Illinois freshman record with 20 rebounds in a 59-44 victory over Evansville at State Farm Center this past Sunday, was one of only two true freshmen at the Division I level averaging a double-double entering Thursday night.

The Cincinnati native is averaging 10.9 points and a Big Ten-leading 10.3 rebounds heading into the nonconference finale for the Illini (8-2) against border rival Missouri (3-9) at noon Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. UC Santa Barbara’s Ila Lane (14.0 ppg, 12.7 rpg) joins Myles as true freshmen averaging double-doubles.

But about that whole freshman thing?

“I feel like freshman is a word that brings people down really,” Myles said. “So, with the word freshman, you think of a freshman you have to come in, you look, you watch, you sit, you learn (and) you try to fit into a team.

“I feel like the mentality of this freshmen class was we know what we possess and we know what the team possesses, and we feel like we’re capable of meshing that together to be able to impact the team right now. No, we’re not freshmen. We’re players. We’re in here to do what we can to help us win games.”

If not for a coaching change at Miami (Ohio), Myles likely would not have landed at Illinois.

Previously committed to the RedHawks, Myles re-opened her recruitment this past May, shortly after former Miami coach Megan Duffy left for the same position at Marquette on April 10.

Myles visited the Marquette campus before touring the Illinois campus. She committed to the Illini during that visit to C-U and signed on May 16.

Illinois coach Nancy Fahey was quick to credit Illini assistant coach Tianna Kirkland for keeping Illinois on Myles’ radar throughout her recruitment.

The Illini had a “great need” at forward entering the 2019-2020 season, Fahey said, and Myles has fit that mold, ranking second in the Big Ten in both offensive (4.1) and defensive rebounding (6.2).

“There’s some strategy to it as far as recognizing how the ball will come off on a back-side board,” Fahey said of what makes Myles a good rebounder on both ends of the floor. “But, more importantly, it’s just her motor. She works so hard, and her drive to go get the ball is something that she came here with. She’s got that drive and desire to just hunt down the ball.”

Myles said rebounding to her is a “pride thing.”

“I feel rebounding is not a skill,” she said. “It’s about who wants it? Who’s going to go get it? Who’s going to fight for that rebound?

“Getting a rebounding, passing it back out, you see the shot clock restarting and the crowd clapping because that’s another chance to get a bucket that we didn’t get earlier.”

It also helps to have a former All-Big Ten player around campus to play a part in Myles’ tutelage.

Alex Wittinger — who was finishing up her bachelor’s degree this fall after completing a standout four-year Illini career last season — has been a constant presence at the Ubben Basketball Complex during Illinois practices the past few months.

Myles has benefited from competing against Wittinger, the program’s all-time blocks leader who will start her pro career next spring in Australia.

“The first practice (Alex) came to Coach (Fahey) says, ‘You’re about to go up against an All-Big Ten player,’” Myles recalled. “At first, in my mind, I didn’t think too much about it, but then I’m like, ‘Wow, I really am.’ The first play I come in, she swats my shot. I go, ‘This is what it is. This is the real stuff. It’s Alex.’

“She really has taught me a lot when it comes to finishing (at the rim), keeping the ball high, and defensively, staying in front and staying long. It really is a mentor-mentee thing. She may not even notice it, but she really is teaching me a lot of things on the court and being able to see how she operates.”

Through her first 10 college games, Myles has played a team-leading 27.7 minutes per game, spending time at both power forward and center. Myles’ move to the 5 became necessary with Mackenzie Blazek and Nancy Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou both out with injuries.

Blazek — the Illini’s tallest player at 6-foot-3 — returned to the court on Nov. 21 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff after a leg injury sidelined the sophomore forward for Illinois’ first five games, and she contributed a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds against Evansville.

Myles said she feels more comfortable at power forward, mostly because it allows her to guard smaller, quicker forwards with similar skill sets to hers.

“We’ve been playing (Myles) more at the 4 now that Mackenzie has returned to the court, and putting those two players together has been a better combination for us,” Fahey said. “It will help (Myles) regardless to have played at both positions, but I would anticipate she’ll play some more at the basket because she can post some people at the 4, too.”

Myles is fresh off her top rebounding (Evansville) and scoring performances (23 points against Merrimack) last week, and the Illini may need more of that Friday to accomplish something that Fahey’s teams have yet to do during her Illinois tenure: beat a high-major nonconference opponent.

The Illini fell well short of that goal in an 85-60 loss at North Carolina and pay a visit to a suddenly-reeling Missouri team. The Tigers are coming off an historically-bad performance against Princeton, a 68-33 home loss Wednesday night that saw Missouri score the fewest points in a game in program history.“I feel like UNC was an eye-opener to Big Ten play and Power 5 play,” Myles said. “Now, that we got a little taste of our medicine, we learned from the last experience. It’s time to show what we have and what we can do (against Missouri).”