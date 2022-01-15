CHAMPAIGN — Aaliyah Nye’s emotional reaction to the Illinois women’s basketball team’s 71-62 loss to Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Nov. 18 was born out of frustration.
Nye had tears in her eyes as she tried to explain what went wrong in the loss to the Cougars during a postgame press conference. The sophomore guard was angry with herself. And her team.
Nye questioned Illinois’ mentality. The Illini weren’t focused enough. Illinois had taken its nonconference opponent lightly.
Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said Nye’s reaction after the SIUE loss shows how much the East Lansing, Mich., native “cares,” and what Nye expressed in the postgame was indicative of the mood in the locker room from the rest of her Illini teammates.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Nye — and Illinois — through 14 games. The Illini (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) haven’t been able to put together a winning streak since Illinois won its first two games of the regular season against North Carolina Central and Miami (Ohio).
But those struggles haven’t been exclusive to the 2021-22 season for Illinois, either. The Illini will be trying to win back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time in the Fahey era — now in its fifth season — when they face Penn State (7-7, 1-3) at 1 p.m. on Sunday from the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
“What I tell them is you really start losing when you stop caring. That every game and every moment matters,” Fahey said Friday. Her Illinois team will also be looking to snap a 16-game losing streak in true road games. The Illini benefited from a few extra days to prepare for the Nittany Lions after Penn State lost 74-57 at home to Michigan on Thursday night, while Illinois had its originally scheduled Thursday night home game with Northwestern rescheduled to Feb. 21.
“We have (14) games left,” Fahey continued. “This has gone like that. Right now, we’re in the thick of it. And this team is committed to changing the dialogue that everybody keeps talking about us. That tells you how much these kids care. It starts with Nye. There’s a sincerity to what we’re tying to do, and it hurts. When it stops hurting, then that’s when we have a problem.”
Nye will have an important role in if Illinois turns its season around.
The 5-foot-11 guard is coming off her best game in nearly two months: a 21-point outburst during the Illini’s 68-47 home rout of Wisconsin this past Sunday. Nye tied an Illinois single-game record by making seven three-pointers to lift Fahey’s team to its first conference win this season.
The 12 games in between Nye’s 23-point effort during the season-opening win over N.C. Central and Sunday’s 21-point win over the Badgers saw Nye have seven games in which she scored nine or fewer points compared to only five games when she reached double figures. Her top point-effort in the latter five games was 17 versus both SIUE and Florida State on Dec. 2.
Opponents haven’t made it easy for the Illini’s top outside shooting option.
“I think they try to stay attached to me coming off of staggers and screens,” said Nye, whose 11.8 points per game leads Illinois, as the only Illini player averaging in double digits. “They don’t go under me. They go over. One thing I’ve tried to do is moving off the ball helps a lot. Just setting up everything. Setting up my screens. That’s just how I’ve been getting open lately.
“I think it’s also about trying to extend my game. If a team takes away my three-point shot, drive to the basket. Or getting my other teammates open. If I’m not going to get the three, I know I can drive and kick it out to Jada (Peebles) or De’Myla (Brown).”
Added attention from opposing teams has sometimes led to a sense of frustration for Nye.
It’s something the sophomore has focused on getting better at handling. Because Nye understands what kind of effect it can have on not only her game, but that of her teammates.
“I was in my head in that (SIUE) game,” Nye said. “I wasn’t hitting shots. I was forcing shots, as well. I was just trying too hard to get my shot. Sometimes, I have to think about the team and not myself. In that game, I was not mentally tough at all. It kind of stuck with me throughout some other games, too. Each game after that, I tried to click it on.
“I think (those emotions) can be good or bad. I think it’s just whether I choose to make it good or I choose to make it bad. I could sulk and be bad on defense and not cheer my teammates on or I could cheer my teammates on, get my teammates open. So I’ve been really trying to make it a positive impact.”
Fahey understands Illinois goes as Nye goes.
The Illinois coach said an emphasis as a coaching staff since an 84-65 home loss to Missouri on Dec. 22 was “opening up the offense” to create better opportunities for Nye.
Those changes didn’t make much of a difference in the first game out of the Illini’s COVID-19 pause — a 90-69 loss at Ohio State when Illinois was 4 of 22 from three-point range — but Fahey was pleased with what she saw in the Wisconsin game when the Illini shot 40 percent as a team.
“I feel like, particularly the last game, we talk about hunting your shot and not hesitating,” Fahey said. “(Nye has) got a green light, obviously. She shoots the ball really well. That’s what we need her to do. There’s games we didn’t shoot the ball well ... but her consistency is what you have to bank on.”