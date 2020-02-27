CHAMPAIGN — Ineffective offense has become a constant storyline for the Illinois women’s basketball team this season.
Particularly against Big Ten competition.
Entering Wednesday night’s home showdown with Michigan State, the Illini hadn’t reached 60 points in any of their previous four games (all losses) and were averaging 57.8 points per game during their 16 Big Ten games.
Illinois was unable to find any consistent offensive solutions against the Spartans, either. The end result was a 72-58 loss in front of an announced crowd of 1,176 fans in their season finale at State Farm Center.
Michigan State (15-13, 8-9 Big Ten) became the 11th conference team to hold the Illini (11-17, 2-15) to under 60 points in a game this season.
Another offensive lapse cost Illinois late in the first half after Jeanae Terry made a jump shot that had the Illini down 26-25 with 5:02 left in the second quarter.
The freshman guard’s bucket was the last one Illinois would score in the first half, with the team enduring a five-plus minute scoring drought that saw the Spartans finish the opening half on a 10-0 run to take a 36-25 lead at the break.
As the third quarter began, the Illini waited another two-plus minutes before getting back on the scoreboard, with Kennedi Myles’ fast-break layup 2 minutes, 5 seconds in ending her team’s offensive doldrums.
By then, the damage had already been done, though, as Michigan State never let Illinois climb any closer than 11 points the entire second half in what would become the Illini’s fifth consecutive loss.
Ali Andrews was one of the few bright spots for the Illini, with the 6-foot-2 senior forward scoring a game-high 16 points, albeit on 5 of 16 shooting in her final home game in an Illinois uniform.
The Illini also got 10 points from Terry, plus nine points and 10 rebounds from Myles, but Illinois only shot 28.8 percent from the field.
“When you shoot 29 percent from the field and then 23 percent from three ... we had a bad section in the second quarter,” coach Nancy Fahey said. “That was the most disappointing as far as what we were doing. I thought we had some bad shot selection (in the second quarter), and it allowed Michigan Stat to get out on the run against us.”
Shay Colley led the Spartans with 14 points.
Illinois wraps up the regular season against No. 14 Northwestern (23-5, 15-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.