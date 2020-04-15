CHAMPAIGN — Three phone calls with Illinois women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey.
And about 24 hours to contemplate the job offer.
That’s all it took for Fahey to bring Scott Merritt on board as a member of her coaching staff last month.
Without the benefit of visiting the Illinois campus or meeting in-person with Fahey because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Merritt and Fahey chatted on the phone a few times on a Friday. By Saturday afternoon, Merritt had accepted the job offer to become an assistant coach for the Illini, replacing LaKale Malone, who had spent eight seasons with the Illinois program.
The former Marquette men’s basketball player — and a starting forward on the Golden Eagles’ 2003 Final Four team — averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in four seasons as a player at Marquette before playing nine seasons overseas.
Merritt said the timing was right to “move on” after six seasons as an assistant coach for the Marquette women’s basketball program, the first five of which were with Carolyn Kieger before he spent this past season on Megan Duffy’s staff.
“It made sense in my mind,” Merritt said. “Illinois is a great university and has so much potential. (Fahey) wanted someone on board to kind of help her get the program to the next level, and I felt like I could bring a different dimension to the staff and we can be successful. It just kind of stemmed from a really good, more or less informal conversation, that just went really well. From there, we just clicked.”
Merritt will be joined by a familiar face on Fahey's staff this coming season with the Illini's third-year coach also hiring Vernette Skeete, another former Marquette assistant coach, to the same position at Illinois on Monday.
The fact Merritt and his wife, Ashley, were willing to uproot their life and move from Milwaukee to Champaign, especially with four kids — Laila, Isaiah, Mariah and Sienna ranging from 3 to 9 years old — wasn’t lost on Fahey. Merritt also left a highly-successful women’s basketball program at Marquette (three NCAA tournament appearances and two Big East regular-season titles in the past four seasons) to be a part of a full-on rebuild at Illinois (30-61 overall record during Fahey’s three seasons).
“Scott showed a lot of trust, didn’t he?,” Fahey said. “I have to respect him because his family and him said ‘yes’ without actually being down here, and that tells you a lot about him and his trust, and I respect him and his family a great deal for making that move in a tough time.”
Merritt said his family has been searching for houses online in the Champaign-Urbana area and found “a couple” they liked. He’s hopeful by May or June they’ll be able to move into a house in C-U.
For Merritt, his last visit to Champaign was for a recruiting trip about four years ago. Merritt was trying to convince former St. Thomas More standout and two-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year Tori McCoy to sign with Marquette.
McCoy ultimately played one season at Ohio State before later transferring to Marquette. Diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, which required a kidney transplant, McCoy never got a chance to return to the court.
Still, the Golden Eagles’ recruiting successes in the state of Illinois, which Merritt had a significant role in making happen, and the Illini’s lack of in-state players on their roster (Ali Andrews was the only regular rotation player this past season who called Illinois her home state) had Fahey looking at ways to remedy that situation.
“There’s Illinois kids at Marquette and we want to stop that,” Fahey said. Three of the Golden Eagles’ top five scorers last season — Isabelle Spingola (Whitney Young), Camryn Taylor (Peoria Richwoods) and Jordan King (Rockton Hononegah) — hailed from Illinois.
“It was one of those that you watch someone that does their job,” the Illinois coach continued. “You want someone that knows the Midwest. In Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, he’s got great connections. So recruiting-wise is obviously an area we want to get better at and continue to grow, and Scott really fit that bill.”
Merritt said those Midwest connections will make for “an easy transition” to his new job.
“I think from that aspect it will be great, and we won’t miss a beat,” he said. “I’ve been really, really successful on the recruiting trail at Marquette. I am hoping to get a lot of these Illinois kids to stay in state. That’s how you build a program is getting a lot of those top kids in the state to stay home, and I think I can aid in that process.”
Though not from the state of Illinois, Kennedi Myles listed Marquette among her top schools during her high-school recruitment, even going on a visit to the Milwaukee-based campus last May.
Fahey’s Illini ultimately won that recruiting battle, with the Cincinnati native posting a standout freshman season as Illinois’ second-leading scorer at 8.9 points per game. Merritt was impressed by what Myles did as a freshman. Now, he’ll have a role in helping Myles improve upon those numbers.
“She has so much untapped potential and I think you’re going to see a huge jump in her (game) this year,” Merritt said. “From everything I’ve heard, she’s a worker. She wants to be in the gym. She has natural leadership qualities too, so she’s the type of kid you want to be around as a coach and you want to be in your program to lead other kids.”
A former forward himself, Merritt, who stands at 6-foot-10, will be tasked with helping upgrade a position the Illini struggled to cultivate last season outside of Myles.
Injuries derailed 6-foot-3 forward Mackenzie Blazek’s sophomore season, which forced the 6-foot-2 Myles to play out of position at times last season as the team’s primary center. Illinois is hoping the addition of mid-year transfer Eva Rubin — the 6-foot-5 junior will be eligible for the second half of next season after arriving from Arizona State, plus a healthy Blazek and Nancy Panagiotopoulou — will allow Myles to play at her more natural position of power forward.
Whatever the case, Merritt has a chance this offseason to improve the overall level of the Illini’s forwards, a key piece if Illinois is going to be competitive in the Big Ten next season, something it has yet to do under Fahey, evidenced by a 4-48 three-season record.
“Player development is my passion,” Merritt said. “I love getting kids better. I love getting in the gym and helping them grow their game each and every year. I think if you have a passion for that and you love to do that, it’s easy to excel at that.”