CHAMPAIGN — Jada Peebles grew up a fan of North Carolina State, adopting her father’s alma mater as one of her main rooting interests.
Peebles’ father, Danny, after all, was a standout wide receiver with the Wolf Pack, who turned a four-year college career into a three-year NFL career after being a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1989. Her mom, Monique, is also an N.C. State graduate.
So it makes sense that a 13-year-old Jada committed to the Wolf Pack women’s basketball program in 2014 when she was entering her eighth-grade year.
But a change to Wes Moore’s coaching staff at N.C. State — Peebles declined to go into specifics — led the Raleigh, N.C., native, to reopen her recruitment in October of her senior year at Wakefield High School.
With then-Illinois freshman J-Naya Ephraim — an AAU teammate of Peebles for one summer, as Ephraim also played prep basketball in North Carolina — providing an assist by vouching for Nancy Fahey’s program, Peebles eventually flipped her commitment to the Illini.
“I don’t want to take all of the shine, but I feel like I’m a big part of Jada coming here,” Ephraim quipped, a remark that even received a laugh from Peebles before Tuesday afternoon’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex.
No matter where the credit lies, Peebles gets a chance this week to play in her home state. Illinois (6-1) faces its most significant nonconference challenge this season against North Carolina (6-0) when the two teams tip at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Illini are going for their fourth straight win in what also doubles as their first game away from State Farm Center this season.
“It’s a little nerve-racking to go back, people I know seeing me play at the college level for the first time,” said Peebles, who will have a 19-member cheering section, including both of her parents, at Thursday night’s game. “I think it’s going to be an overwhelming feeling, but I’m also just excited.”
Peebles’ Illinois career has gotten off to a strong start, with the 5-foot-10 freshman guard starting all seven of the Illini’s games, averaging 9.4 points and shooting 42.9 percent from the field.
Fahey has leaned heavily on a three-player freshman class, with Kennedi Myles, Jeanae Terry and Peebles each averaging 20-plus minutes and accounting for more than one-third of the Illini’s offensive production.
The third-year Illinois coach has seen Peebles’ comfort level grow in “hunting her shot.”
“I felt like when (Peebles) kind of got the feel of what we were looking for, then match that with her aggressiveness, and reads of when to shoot, when to play off screens and when to step back, that just kind of naturally happened,” Fahey said. “It took some time to check the lay of the land and now she’s full go after that.”
Still, Peebles admits she has work to do in playing more aggressive on the offensive end. Her two best games of the season happened in back-to-back outings against Holy Cross (Nov. 9) and Austin Peay (Nov. 13) when Peebles made 13 of 22 attempts from the field and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, scoring a combined 35 points in those two nonconference home wins.
Since then, Peebles endured a bit of a shooting slump, going 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) during a three-game stretch against Illinois State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Bryant before hitting 4 of 5 attempts during a 10-point performance in Illinois’ 71-52 victory against Presbyterian this past Saturday night at State Farm Center.
“It’s always been a struggle for me to stay aggressive,” Peebles said. “I’ve always looked more to pass than to shoot. It’s not just something that’s been the case here (at Illinois). But it’s more of a better feeling to have the head coach want you to shoot more shots. It instills more confidence in me. I know that I need to score for this team to win.”