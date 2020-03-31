CHAMPAIGN — The season for Nancy Fahey’s third Illinois women’s basketball team ended March 4 with a 71-55 loss to Wisconsin in a first-round game at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
That meant the Illini, unlike most other winter and spring sports teams at Illinois, didn’t have their season end abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA and Big Ten, after all, canceled all winter and spring sports competitions on March 12, eight days after Illinois’ season-ending loss to the Badgers.
Still, the offseason work Fahey’s Illini would have engaged in has been affected by the restrictions that have been instituted due to the health threat posed by the novel coronavirus. Organized team activities have been suspended by the Big Ten through May 4 and all on-campus and off-campus recruiting has been put on hold by the NCAA through at least April 15 for all Division I sports.
Now that the Illinois players are back at home — including redshirt sophomore forward Nancy Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou, who arrived in Greece this past Friday after a few travel issues — Fahey has done her best to stay in constant communication with them.
“I think it’s important that you reach out to each of those kids personally,” the Illinois coach said Monday. “I’ve called them two times
already, talked to them individually since they left campus. I did let them have spring break. There’s a lot of kids getting dogs right now. That’s what I found out. It’s a great time to train them.
“Also, (strength coach) Kilee Fletcher has been in contact with every kid because every kid has a unique situation at home and how they can stay in shape and be ready for when we do get back on the court. She’s tailor-made individual workouts for all of those players.”
The offseason has already been a busy one for Fahey.
The Illinois coach made a major change to her coaching staff, hiring Scott Merritt away from Marquette this past Thursday to replace longtime assistant coach LaKale Malone. Malone had just completed her fifth season as the Illini’s associate head coach and eighth overall with the program.
“Scott showed a lot of trust, didn’t he?,” Fahey said after Merritt accepted the job without an in-person interview. “I have to respect him because his family and him said ‘yes’ without actually being down here, and that tells you a lot about him and his trust, and I respect him and his family a great deal for making that move in a tough time.”
Fahey is hoping Merritt’s experience in a winning environment with the Golden Eagles — three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances (2017-2019), a Big East tournament title (2017) and two Big East regular-season titles (2018, 2019) — will help Fahey fix an Illinois program she has been unable to turn around in her first three seasons in Champaign.
The 61-year-old coach admitted Monday the reclamation project has taken longer than she expected, with the Illini posting a 30-61 record — and owning an ugly 4-48 Big Ten mark — under Fahey’s direction.
“If it wasn’t tough and I didn’t like it, (and) I just didn’t feel, to be honest, bad and awful at times, I should quit,” Fahey said. “I know that every day when I get up, I think about Illinois women’s basketball and how to get this thing turned around and put 100 percent into it. That’s what I can control. I can control today and I do that. If you start wondering, and you start questioning and you don’t really care, then be done with the job. That’s not where I am at, and that’s why we keep grinding and working and that’s what I believe in.”
One area where Fahey thinks the Illini have improved is through recruiting. Last year’s class was by far Fahey’s best in Champaign from a production standpoint with freshmen Kennedi Myles (8.9 points per game), Jeanae Terry (6.2 ppg) and Jada Peebles (5.4 ppg) accounting for 33 percent of Illinois’ offense this past season.
Illinois is set to have 13 players on scholarship next season with the 2020 class having four players already signed (Aaliyah Nye, Aaliyah McQueen, Solape Amusan and Eva Rubin) and another one committed (Erika Porter).
Fahey said Monday she is considering filling the two remaining available scholarships before next season.
“We have to look at the 2021 class and how many we want left for that (class),” Fahey said. “We’re still working through that. If the right players come up, we’re definitely still out there. The (transfer) portal is still active, even during this time. We know where we’re at depth-chart wise. We feel much better about our inside game. We’ll keep working at it. (Recruiting) is nothing that really stops.
“We’re making a lot of calls. You just keep developing those relationships as far as the 2021 (class). If I fill the 15 (scholarship limit), I will because of the players that we need. If it’s not that case, then I’ll stay. It’s case by case right now with two (scholarships) left.”