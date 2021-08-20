CHAMPAIGN — The past two offseasons have seen plenty of turnover within Nancy Fahey’s Illinois women’s basketball program.
Some planned changes. Most of the changes, however, have been contrary to the plan.
The changes have not been exclusive to the players on the roster, either. Fahey’s coaching staff has undergone a serious overhaul, too.
It started before the 2020-21 season when Fahey brought on two new assistant coaches in Scott Merritt and Vernette Skeete from Marquette.
One season — and a 5-18 record during Fahey’s fourth campaign in charge — was all Merritt and Skeete spent in Champaign with both assistants going elsewhere. Merritt returned to his home state to join first-year coach Marisa Moseley’s staff at Wisconsin, while Skeete joined Gary Blair’s Texas A&M program.
In their place, Fahey hired Corry Irvin and Hernando Planells this offseason.
When asked last week if the constant turnover within her program has further slowed a rebuild that has yet to produce a winning season, Fahey quickly pivoted to what she feels her newest assistant coaches will bring to the program.
Particularly on the recruiting front given Irvin’s Chicago-area connections and Planells’ eight years as an assistant coach at Duke from 2012-2019.
“We’ve been really fortunate to bring in some high-quality assistant coaches that are off and running right from the moment they stepped foot on campus,” said Fahey, who sports a 35-79 overall record, including 6-64 in Big Ten play, after four seasons.
“(Irvin has) been a winner. She’s been a winner at the high-school level. She’s been a winner in college coaching the past two years. There’s no doubt that her knowledge, and more importantly, the connections that she has, not only with Chicago and Illinois players, (but her connections go) way beyond the confines of the Illinois border. ... It’s had an immediate impact on our program.”
Illinois — like many other Division I programs — has had to re-think how it approaches recruiting given the transfer portal.
According to wbbblog.com — which tracks players in the portal — a total of 1,137 players entered the transfer portal this offseason.
The Illini had five players move elsewhere via the transfer market following the end of the 2020-21 season in March, including J-Naya Ephraim (George Mason), Aaliyah McQueen (Oakland), Kennedi Myles (Marquette), Nancy Panagiotopoulou (Cal State Fullerton) and Jeanae Terry (Purdue).
Myles and Terry were both major losses for Fahey’s team, representing nearly 33 percent of Illinois’ scoring this past season. Two players that Fahey cleared viewed as core pieces, along with Jada Peebles. Peebles led Illinois in scoring last season, averaging 11.6 points.
Now, all that’s left from that group is Peebles.
“I wish them the very best,” Fahey said of Myles and Terry. “I think they landed in places where they are happy. I don’t want to speak for them. I respect players’ decisions.
“This is a different world with the transfer portal. It’s an adjustment. A lot of people ask, ‘How do you replace them?’ We don’t replace. We look at (it) more like, ‘Do we have people that can put their own stamp on this program in their own way?’ Definitely.”
This summer, the Illini added six newcomers to the rotation, one more than Fahey had to find roles for the previous offseason.
The result? Illinois’ roster has undergone a near-complete teardown over the past two years. Of the 13 members of Fahey’s fifth Illini team, only Peebles and Lyric Robins have played for more than two seasons in Champaign.
The six first-year Illinois players entering the 2021-22 season include three freshmen (guards Jayla Oden and Adalia McKenzie and forward Keanna Rembert), a graduate transfer from Duke (Sara Anastasieska), a regular transfer from Michigan State (sophomore forward Kendall Bostic) and a junior-college transfer who started her career at Western Kentucky (guard De’Myla Brown).
“It’s something that you have to, as a coach, plan for,” Fahey said of the roster churn brought on by the transfer portal, “even though you want to create a program that’s, obviously, built through freshmen, but if you don’t face the reality that players will leave, I think you are not thinking ahead. ... It’s just the reality of where we are in college athletics, and women’s college basketball, right now.”
And yet, with so many new pieces in place for summer workouts, Fahey said it was important this offseason resembled more of a pre-pandemic setup as opposed to a summer ago when things were anything but normal.
“We were really intentional about working on our chemistry and working on our team building,” Fahey said. Illinois had its full complement of players on campus throughout summer workouts. “As I started this conversation, it was something that when you don’t have that, you really, really miss it. I think we’re at our strongest point since COVID and the pandemic hit this team. The culture is something we are working on every day.
“Quite frankly, when you can’t spend time off the court with each other and only get to spend time on the court (like last year), it’s tough. I’ve been really pleased with how we have been working on that culture this summer.”