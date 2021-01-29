CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey admitted after Thursday night’s 80-76 home loss to Penn State at State Farm Center that her Illinois women’s basketball team has to get all of the details right to come away with a victory.
The Illini did check off a few key boxes against the Nittany Lions.
Illinois, after all, scored a season-high 76 points.
Jeanae Terry impacted the game on both ends of the floor, with the Illini sophomore guard coming close to a triple-double in posting 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.
But even still, missing some of the important details Fahey referenced in the postgame press conference turned a winnable game into another Big Ten loss for Illinois (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten).
Like a third-quarter in which the Illini were outscored 28-20.
“We’re a team that has to (do) every detail (right) — whether it’s effort on every board, every defensive assignment,” Fahey said. ... “There’s a cut here, or a cut there, and we lose a kid (defensively). When it’s a one- or two-possession game, all that stuff (matters). ... That’s a box that we can’t not check every game. We’re a team that has to play every minute of every 40 minutes.”
Switching off in the third quarter allowed Penn State (5-7, 2-6) to stretch a 33-32 halftime lead to as many as 14 points in the late stages of the third quarter.
The Illini did climb back into the game, mostly through Terry’s efforts. Terry’s fast-break three-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer cut Illinois’ deficit to 61-52. The Illini continued to steadily chip away at that deficit and eventually pulled ahead 72-71 on a Terry layup with 2:03 left in regulation.
But, just as was the case three nights earlier against Nebraska in a 57-53 loss, Illinois was unable to finish the deal.
Back-to-back buckets from the Nittany Lions, including a Maddie Burke three-pointer, allowed Penn State to retake the lead at 76-72 with 33 seconds to go.
When Terry fouled out with 30 seconds left, that took the Illini’s go-to option out of play and the Nittany Lions’ Shay Hagans iced the game with four free throws in the final half minute.
“The Big Ten is a powerhouse conference,” Terry said, “so we can’t take plays off, we can’t take possessions off here and there. In the fourth quarter, we have got to know that it’s that 10 minutes left. That 10-minute mark, where we have got to bring it more than we do those first three quarters.”