CHAMPAIGN — The Nancy Fahey era has ended after five seasons at Illinois.
The Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach — who won five national championships at Division III Washington University in St. Louis — is retiring after the 63-year-old was unable to produce the same type of success at the Division I ranks with the Illini.
The school announced the move on Friday, about 12 hours after Illinois’ season ended with a 92-74 loss to Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
“Although we were not able to win as many games at Illinois as any of us had hoped, I will always be grateful to Nancy for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program needed stability and integrity,” Illini athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement on Friday. “Her leadership during a tumultuous period in our history, both upon her arrival and, more recently, throughout the pandemic, will forever be remembered and is much appreciated. I have tremendous respect and affection for Nancy and hope she will stay connected with this program long into the future.”
Corry Irvin, who just wrapped up her first season as an assistant coach on Fahey’s staff, will serve as the UI’s interim head coach during the search for Fahey’s replacement. Fahey finishes her 36-year career with a 779-232 overall record.
She didn’t indicate in a statement released Friday morning what her next steps are.
“I want to thank all the coaches and staff members I’ve worked with for the past 40 years, from Johnsburg High School and Washington University to the University of Illinois,” Fahey said.
“A special thanks to all my players who will always have a special place in my heart. I wish Illinois women’s basketball the very best in the future. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life.”
Fahey compiled a 42-99 (.298) overall record and 7-77 (.083) mark in Big Ten play at Illinois. The Belleville, Wis., native was 2-5 in Big Ten tournament games, including first-round wins against Wisconsin in each of the past two seasons.
The Illini went 7-20 during the 2021-22 season and finished last in the Big Ten standings with a 1-13 record — one of three last-place conference finishes for Illinois under Fahey. The other two seasons, the Illini were second-to-last in the 14-team league.
Fahey signed a two-year extension in April 2020 to carry her through the end of the 2024-25 season after her initial six-year deal was set to expire in 2023. Her salary was $573,000 for the 2020-21 season, and her pay was supposed to increase to $645,000 for the 2023-24 season and $675,000 for the 2024-25 season under the extension.
“We’re still working out details, so there is no information to share at this point,” Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said Friday when asked if Fahey will receive any of the remaining $1.9 million on her contract since she’s retiring.
In Thursday night’s press conference after the season-ending loss to the Cornhuskers, Fahey offered no indication she planned to retire.
“I’m proud of this team, but we have to fill in some spots,” Fahey said of her offseason plans. “We feel like we got some of that coming in. But as it is right now, that’s what the name of this is. If you got the competitiveness, then you got to get the right combination of players, and that’s where we’re at.
“The kids were really resilient. I mean, we’ve gone through COVID. Last year was a different COVID. This year was COVID. It affected us in a different way because of the January stoppage twice and then playing so many games. What I take from it is it would have been easy in our situation to stop. I also take from it that I challenged our players. It’s like, ‘We need to get better, you know?’ That’s just flat out. And that’s my challenge to them.”
Illinois signed four players in November as part of the Class of 2022, including 6-foot-1 forward/center Samantha Dewey (North Andover, Mass), 5-foot-11 guard Camille Jackson (Chicago), 5-foot-7 guard Hana Muhl (Zagreb, Croatia) and 6-foot-4 center Liisa Taponen (Tampere, Finland).
All four are entering as the program as freshman, with Jackson the top prize from the class as a four-star prospect who is ranked No. 65 nationally in her class by HoopGurlz/espnW.
Jackson — who averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game as a senior at Butler Prep — was a key part of a 26-10 Lynx girls’ basketball team that lost 43-40 to Fieldcrest in a Class 2A super-sectional game on Monday night.
Whoever replaces Fahey and becomes the Illini’s 10th women’s basketball coach since its inception in 1974 will have a tall order in trying to rebuild a program that hasn’t posted a winning record since the 2012-13 team finished 19-14 during Matt Bollant’s first season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIT. That was the last postseason appearance for the program. The Illini’s last NCAA tournament appearance was in 2003.
Since Theresa Grentz — the program’s all-time winningest coach with 210 victories in 12 seasons — announced her resignation in April 2007, each of her three predecessors lasted exactly five seasons: Jolette Law (69-93 record from 2007-12), Bollant (61-99 from 2012-17) and now Fahey.
Fahey took over an Illinois program on March 22, 2017, that had been rocked by allegations against Bollant, now the coach at Eastern Illinois. Bollant, along with former assistant coach Mike Divilbiss, was accused of player abuse in the summer of 2015, with seven former players eventually suing the university.
Fahey knew Whitman from their time together at Washington University.
Fahey was part of the search committee that brought the former Illini tight end on board as the St Louis school’s athletic director in August 2014. Whitman left the Bears’ program nearly 18 months later in February 2016 to become Illinois’ new AD. He hired Fahey away from Washington University a little more than a year later.
From the start, Fahey was unable to bridge the gap to Division I ranks, where she had no previous coaching experience.
The past two seasons had been a bit of a revolving door within Fahey’s coaching staff. It started with Fahey deciding to part ways with LaKale Malone in March 2020 after Malone had been with the program for eight seasons.
A staff restructuring saw Fahey add two new assistants that offseason in Scott Merritt and Vernette Skeete.
Merritt and Skeete stayed in C-U for only one season, however, with each departing for promotions elsewhere, taking associate-coach positions at Wisconsin and Texas A&M, respectively.
The buildup to the 2021-22 season featured two new assistants coming on board (Irvin and Hernando Planells) and plenty of key roster departures as four players exited via the transfer portal in wing Jeanae Terry (Purdue), forward Kennedi Myles (Marquette), guard J-Naya Ephraim (George Mason) and guard Aaliyah McQueen (Oakland).
A roster featuring six newcomers struggled out of the gates this past season, with the Illini suffering nonconference losses to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Dayton and Middle Tennessee in November. December wasn’t any better, with losses coming to Florida State, Michigan State, Southern Illinois and Missouri before Illinois went on a COVID-19 pause following the Christmas break after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Illinois would only win two games for the rest of the season, with both of those coming in matchups with Wisconsin. The Illini defeated the Badgers 68-47 on Jan. 9 at State Farm Center in Champaign before sputtering through a 11-game losing streak that included a second COVID-19 pause for the program spanning the final week of January through the first week in February.
That skid ended with Wednesday’s 75-66 first-round win over Wisconsin at the Big Ten tournament.
A night later, Nebraska turned the tables on the Illini with the Cornhuskers — fueled by Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski — producing a lights-out shooting night by draining a single-game Big Ten tournament-record 15 three-pointers. Nebraska finished 15 of 32 from beyond the arc.
Illinois had four seniors on its 2021-22 roster (guard Sara Anastasieska and forwards Geovana Lopes, Eva Rubin and Lyric Robins), but each of those players averaged fewer than 16 minutes per game.
The top six players in Fahey’s rotation were all non-seniors, led by sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye (29.6 minutes per game), and then followed by sophomore forward Kendall Bostic (29.2), junior guard Jada Peebles (27.0), freshman guard Adalia McKenzie (23.3), junior guard De’Myla Brown (21.0) and freshman guard Jayla Oden (18.8).
The Illini saw a slight uptick in offensive production this past season at 64.4 points per game, an improvement from Fahey’s fourth season when Illinois finished last in the conference in scoring at 59.6 ppg.
Nye and McKenzie were the Illini’s top-two point producers at 12.4 and 9.4 points per game, respectively, while Bostic’s 11.4 rebounds per game led the Big Ten.
Still, Illinois had the worst scoring margin in the conference at minus 10.1.
“We got to just talk about next year and working harder,” McKenzie said Thursday night after the loss to the Cornhuskers, during which the 5-foot-10 guard led Illinois with 18 points. “And we don’t want to be playing the first game, we want to play the second game and the third. So just taking that on for next year.”