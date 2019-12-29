CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team learned Saturday just what has made Northwestern one of the best teams in the Big Ten through the first third of the season.
A tough-to-solve defense. And Lindsey Pulliam.
Both were on display in front of 2,099 fans at State Farm Center, and the Illini largely had no answers for either facet of the Wildcats’ team after the first half was over. Northwestern handed Illinois a lopsided 77-50 defeat, extending the Wildcats’ winning streak against the Illini to nine consecutive games and making third-year coach Nancy Fahey 0-3 in Big Ten openers.
A season after playing Northwestern close in Champaign — it took a 21-5 fourth quarter for the Wildcats to rally past Illinois for a 64-56 victory — Saturday’s result was never really in doubt in the second half.
Pulliam scored a game-high 27 points, with Northwestern (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) also receiving steady contributions from Abbie Wolf (18 points) and Abi Scheid (11 points).
That was more than enough to dispatch the Illini (9-3, 0-1), who missed 18 three-pointers, going 2 for 20 from beyond the arc in the loss.
Ali Andrews scored a team-high 15 points for Illinois, which saw leading scorer Petra Holesinska finish 1 of 5 on her three-point attemps en route to nine points.
Despite their aforementioned issues, including being outrebounded 41-26, the Illini jumped out to a 15-6 lead, with Andrews scoring 11 of her 15 points in the first quarter. A good second quarter from Holesinska — a 5-0 run late in the period — kept Illinois within striking distance at halftime, with Northwestern leading 31-26 at the break.
But things fell apart in the final 20 minutes, with the Wildcats putting up a 46-point second half offensively.
The Illini hit the road next for a game in Iowa City at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Iowa (9-3, 0-1). The Hawkeyes lost 78-69 at Nebraska on Saturday.