SPORTS-OREGON-DUCKS-WOMENS-BASKETBALL-TEAM-3-EU.jpg

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu drives past Nnemkadi Ogwumike (16) and Diana Taurasi during the third quarter of Saturday's game. 

 Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard
News-Gazette staff writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Here’s how their latest polls compare with the real ones:

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Oregon 4-0 1

2. Baylor 5-0 2

3. Texas A&M 4-0 3

4. Stanford 5-0 4

5. South Carolina 6-0 5

6. Florida State 5-0 6

7. Oregon State 5-0 7

8. Maryland 5-1 8

9. UCLA 4-0 9

10. UConn 5-0 10

11. Mississippi State 5-0 11

12. N.C. State 5-0 12

13. Louisville 5-0 13

14. Kentucky 5-0 14

15. Michigan State 5-0 15

16. Indiana 4-0 17

17. West Virginia 4-0 18

18. Tennessee 5-0 22

19. Arizona 6-0 23

20. South Dakota 5-0 24

21. DePaul 4-1 NR

22. Miami 4-1 16

23. South Florida 5-1 19

24. Arkansas 5-1 20

25. Northwestern 5-0 25

Scott’s breakdown: Can’t argue with the success coming out of Vermillion, S.D. The Coyotes are 85-22 in coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s now three-plus seasons and have beaten two good mid-majors (Green Bay and Drake) and two power six teams (Utah and Missouri) this year.

The AP Top 25 poll

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Oregon (28) 4-0 1

2. Baylor (2) 5-0 2

3. Stanford 5-0 3

4. UConn 5-0 4

5. South Carolina 6-0 5

6. Texas A&M 4-0 6

7. Oregon State 5-0 7

8. Louisville 5-0 8

9. Maryland 5-1 9

10. Mississippi State 5-0 10

11. UCLA 4-0 11

T-12. Florida State 5-0 12

T-12. N.C. State 5-0 14

14. Kentucky 5-0 13

15. Michigan State 5-0 15

16. DePaul 4-1 19

17. Indiana 4-0 18

18. Syracuse 3-1 17

19. Miami 4-1 16

20. Tennessee 5-0 23

21. South Florida 5-1 22

22. Gonzaga 3-1 22

23. West Virginia 4-0 25

24. Arizona 6-0 NR

25. Arkansas 5-1 20

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri State 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona State 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).