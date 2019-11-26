News-Gazette staff writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Here’s how their latest polls compare with the real ones:
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Oregon 4-0 1
2. Baylor 5-0 2
3. Texas A&M 4-0 3
4. Stanford 5-0 4
5. South Carolina 6-0 5
6. Florida State 5-0 6
7. Oregon State 5-0 7
8. Maryland 5-1 8
9. UCLA 4-0 9
10. UConn 5-0 10
11. Mississippi State 5-0 11
12. N.C. State 5-0 12
13. Louisville 5-0 13
14. Kentucky 5-0 14
15. Michigan State 5-0 15
16. Indiana 4-0 17
17. West Virginia 4-0 18
18. Tennessee 5-0 22
19. Arizona 6-0 23
20. South Dakota 5-0 24
21. DePaul 4-1 NR
22. Miami 4-1 16
23. South Florida 5-1 19
24. Arkansas 5-1 20
25. Northwestern 5-0 25
Scott’s breakdown: Can’t argue with the success coming out of Vermillion, S.D. The Coyotes are 85-22 in coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s now three-plus seasons and have beaten two good mid-majors (Green Bay and Drake) and two power six teams (Utah and Missouri) this year.
The AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Oregon (28) 4-0 1
2. Baylor (2) 5-0 2
3. Stanford 5-0 3
4. UConn 5-0 4
5. South Carolina 6-0 5
6. Texas A&M 4-0 6
7. Oregon State 5-0 7
8. Louisville 5-0 8
9. Maryland 5-1 9
10. Mississippi State 5-0 10
11. UCLA 4-0 11
T-12. Florida State 5-0 12
T-12. N.C. State 5-0 14
14. Kentucky 5-0 13
15. Michigan State 5-0 15
16. DePaul 4-1 19
17. Indiana 4-0 18
18. Syracuse 3-1 17
19. Miami 4-1 16
20. Tennessee 5-0 23
21. South Florida 5-1 22
22. Gonzaga 3-1 22
23. West Virginia 4-0 25
24. Arizona 6-0 NR
25. Arkansas 5-1 20
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri State 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona State 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.