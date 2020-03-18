The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 746 1
2. Oregon (4) 31-2 724 2
3. Baylor 28-2 676 34. Maryland 28-4 654 4
5. UConn 29-3 642 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 6
7. Stanford 27-6 560 7
8. N.C. State 28-4 543 8
9. Mississippi State 27-6 505 9
10. UCLA 26-5 501 10
11. Northwestern 26-4 394 12
12. Arizona 24-7 385 13
13. Gonzaga 28-3 359 11
14. Oregon State 23-9 321 14
15. DePaul 28-5 298 15
16. Kentucky 22-8 283 16
17. South Dakota 30-2 259 17
18. Texas A&M 22-8 246 19
19. Florida State 24-8 239 18
20. Indiana 24-8 194 20
21. Iowa 23-7 174 21
22. Princeton 26-1 163 22
23. Missouri State 26-4 121 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 97 24
25. Arizona State 20-11 31 25
Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise State 2, Iowa State 2, Duke 1, Central Michigan 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Oregon 2
3. Maryland 3
4. Baylor 4
5. UConn 5
6. N.C. State 6
7. Louisville 7
8. Stanford 8
9. UCLA 10
10. Mississippi State 11
11. South Dakota 12
12. DePaul 13
13. Florida State 14
14. Kentucky 15
15. Oregon State 16
16. Gonzaga 9
17. Northwestern 17
18. Arizona 18
19. Princeton 19
20. Arkansas 20
21. Texas A&M 21
22. Indiana 22
23. Missouri State 23
24. Iowa 24
25. Marquette 25
While Oregon might have more star power — mostly with Sabrina Ionescu — South Carolina was the clear top team in the country by season’s end. That the Gamecocks reached that level with three freshmen starters and even more underclassmen in the rotation is a credit to, one, Dawn Staley’s abilities as a recruiter and, two, as a coach. South Carolina’s one loss was to an upstart Indiana team that finished the year ranked 21st nationally. Their 32 wins, though, included victories against Maryland, Baylor, South Dakota, Kentucky (twice), Arkansas (three times), Mississippi State (twice), Tennessee, UConn and Texas A&M. All were either ranked at the time or finished the season ranked. Tough résumé to beat.