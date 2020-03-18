Listen to this article

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 746 1

2. Oregon (4) 31-2 724 2

3. Baylor 28-2 676 34. Maryland 28-4 654 4

5. UConn 29-3 642 5

6. Louisville 28-4 588 6

7. Stanford 27-6 560 7

8. N.C. State 28-4 543 8

9. Mississippi State 27-6 505 9

10. UCLA 26-5 501 10

11. Northwestern 26-4 394 12

12. Arizona 24-7 385 13

13. Gonzaga 28-3 359 11

14. Oregon State 23-9 321 14

15. DePaul 28-5 298 15

16. Kentucky 22-8 283 16

17. South Dakota 30-2 259 17

18. Texas A&M 22-8 246 19

19. Florida State 24-8 239 18

20. Indiana 24-8 194 20

21. Iowa 23-7 174 21

22. Princeton 26-1 163 22

23. Missouri State 26-4 121 23

24. Arkansas 24-8 97 24

25. Arizona State 20-11 31 25

Others receiving votes: Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio State 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise State 2, Iowa State 2, Duke 1, Central Michigan 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Oregon 2

3. Maryland 3

4. Baylor 4

5. UConn 5

6. N.C. State 6

7. Louisville 7

8. Stanford 8

9. UCLA 10

10. Mississippi State 11

11. South Dakota 12

12. DePaul 13

13. Florida State 14

14. Kentucky 15

15. Oregon State 16

16. Gonzaga 9

17. Northwestern 17

18. Arizona 18

19. Princeton 19

20. Arkansas 20

21. Texas A&M 21

22. Indiana 22

23. Missouri State 23

24. Iowa 24

25. Marquette 25

While Oregon might have more star power — mostly with Sabrina Ionescu — South Carolina was the clear top team in the country by season’s end. That the Gamecocks reached that level with three freshmen starters and even more underclassmen in the rotation is a credit to, one, Dawn Staley’s abilities as a recruiter and, two, as a coach. South Carolina’s one loss was to an upstart Indiana team that finished the year ranked 21st nationally. Their 32 wins, though, included victories against Maryland, Baylor, South Dakota, Kentucky (twice), Arkansas (three times), Mississippi State (twice), Tennessee, UConn and Texas A&M. All were either ranked at the time or finished the season ranked. Tough résumé to beat.

