Lineups
Illinois (9-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Brandi Beasley Sr. 5-6 6.1
G Petra Holesinska R-Jr. 5-10 15.6
G Jada Peebles Fr. 5-10 7.4
F Kennedi Myles Fr. 6-2 10.8
F Ali Andrews Sr. 6-2 9.2
FYI: Myles improved upon her Big Ten-leading rebounding mark by adding another 13 boards during Illinois’ 58-51 victory on Dec. 20 at rival Missouri. The 6-foot-2 Cincinnati native is averaging 10.5 rebounds per game, making more noise lately on the defensive side with back-to-back games in which the freshman forward has posted 11 defensive rebounds.
Off the bench
G Jeanae Terry Fr. 5-11 5.5
G J-Naya Ephraim So. 5-9 3.4
F Mackenzie Blazek So. 6-3 6.3
Northwestern (10-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Lindsey Pulliam Jr. 5-10 18.1
G Sydney Wood So. 5-11 4.2
G Veronica Burton So. 5-9 6.8
F/C Abi Scheid Sr. 6-2 10.7
F/C Abbie Wolf Sr. 6-4 11.7
FYI: Pulliam had a summer to remember, with the junior out of Silver Springs, Md., joining Team USA in the Pan-American Games, one of 12 college representatives in Lima, Peru. She averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds as the Americans claimed the silver medal. Now, in her third season in Evanston, Pulliam has been nothing but consistent as the team’s leading scorer each of the previous two seasons and again this season.
Off the bench
G Byrdy Galernik Sr. 5-8 6.1
G Jordan Hamilton Jr. 5-8 5.0
F Courtney Shaw So. 6-0 5.6
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.
Online: Stream available on BTN Plus.
Series history: Northwestern leads series 43-34.
Last meeting: Illinois was outscored 21-5 during the fourth quarter of a 64-56 loss to Northwestern on Jan. 27, 2019, in Champaign, which extended the Illini’s losing streak against the Wildcats to eight games. Illinois’ last victory against Northwestern was a 76-74 win on Jan. 15, 2014, in Evanston.
FYI: Northwestern women’s basketball has been one of the Big Ten’s early-season surprises, as one of four 10-1 teams atop the league standings (Minnesota, Nebraska and Rutgers are the others). And the Wildcats’ fast start appears to be no fluke — at least if you believe in RPI — with Northwestern among four Big Ten teams in the RPI top 20 (The Wildcats are 18th).
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Welcomed respite
Illinois got to enjoy the spoils of last Friday’s seven-point win at Missouri over a four-day Christmas break, with the Illini returning to Champaign that night before the players and coaches went their separate ways for the holidays. With her family back in the Czech Republic, Petra Holesinska visited friends in Tampa, Fla., as Illini guard knows a few players on the South Florida women’s basketball team. Illinois players returned to campus for a practice on Thursday to begin a two-day preparation for the team’s Big Ten opener against the Wildcats. “It was our first four-day break since I’ve been here,” third-year UI coach Nancy Fahey said Friday. “More importantly, the players got home. They noticed the extra day off. I think (Thursday) we talked about what happened over the break and you heard a lot about family and friends. That was great.”
All eyes on Petra
Holesinska that is. The 5-foot-10 redshirt junior has become Illinois’ go-to option this season, with Holesinska scoring in double figures in eight of the Illini’s first 11 games, including a 22-point performance against Missouri. Opponents are understandably taking notice of Illinois’ leading scorer at 15.6 points per game. “People have really been chasing me off of screens, especially off of staggers,” Holesinska said Friday. “When we played the first couple games (of the season), people were going under screens but that’s not really happening anymore. They’re just more aware of me trying to shoot the ball.
“I know I have to put the ball on the floor (more). I know that I can’t just shoot threes. That’s not really going to work. I have to put the ball on the floor to get to my mid-range game or go straight to the basket. I’ve been working on that more.”
Chance at redemption
Illinois is off to the best 11-game start during Fahey’s brief tenure in Champaign. A win Saturday would not only give the Illini their 10th victory — it took until Game 24 (at home against Wisconsin) for Illinois to reach 10 wins a season ago — but would also end the Illini’s 0-fer against the Wildcats with no player on the current roster having beaten Northwestern.
Prediction: Northwestern 63, Illinois 59
Fahey said Illinois’ rivalry win over Missouri featured the team’s best offensive execution of the season. But the Wildcats — and their matchup zone defense — will cause Illinois problems. Northwestern has held its opponent under 60 points in all 10 of its wins. Make it 11.