Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. breaks down this week’s poll:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts. Prev.

1. UConn (27) 20-1 747 1

2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 703 3

3. NC State 17-2 687 2

4. Stanford (1) 22-2 672 4

5. Louisville 21-2 605 6

6. Baylor 19-2 604 7

7. South Carolina 19-4 575 5

8. Maryland 19-2 565 8

9. UCLA 14-4 500 10

10. Indiana 16-4 485 11

11. Arizona 15-4 431 9

12. Michigan 13-3 369 12

13. Arkansas 19-7 367 16

14. Tennessee 15-6 323 20

15. South Florida 14-2 304 13

16. Georgia 18-5 252 17

17. Kentucky 16-7 227 19

18. Gonzaga 21-3 224 21

19. Oregon 13-7 201 14

20. West Virginia 18-4 199 18

21. South Dakota St. 21-2 163 22

22. Ohio St. 13-6 158 15

23. Missouri St. 18-2 147 23

24. Rutgers 12-3 120 25

25. DePaul 14-6 31 24

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.

Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s Top 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. North Carolina State 2

3. Texas A&M 3

4. Stanford 4

5. South Carolina 5

6. Louisville 6

7. Baylor 7

8. Maryland 8

9. Indiana 11

10. UCLA 10

11. South Florida 12

12. Tennessee 20

13. Arizona 13

14. Michigan 12

15. Arkansas 16

16. Gonzaga 21

17. Georgia 17

18. West Virginia 18

19. Kentucky 19

20. South Dakota State 22

21. Missouri State 23

22. Ohio State 15

23. Oregon 14

24. Rutgers 25

25. DePaul 24

➜ Who’s up: Texas A&M. The Aggies — who won the Southeastern Conference's regular-season title with a 65-57 victory against then-No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday in College Station — garnered their highest-ever AP ranking a day later on Monday. "We needed to win this game to solidify who we were and what we've earned," said Texas A&M coach Gary Blair after the Aggies won their 10th consecutive game on Sunday.

➜ Who’s down: Oregon. The Ducks ended the regular season on a low note, dropping four of their final five games, including an 88-77 loss at home to Oregon State on Sunday. That meant Oregon slipped five spots in Monday's poll.

➜ Who to watch: Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m. Thursday (BTN). Not only did the Terrapins get a surprise game against the Wolverines put back on the schedule but have to travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. With a Feb. 7 game between the two schools wiped out due to COVID-19, the Big Ten added the game back on the schedule for this upcoming week. Maryland has little margin for error in the Big Ten regular-season title race, with Indiana a game back of the Terrapins in the standings.

