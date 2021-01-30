When Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan returns to his alma mater for a meet, he makes sure to say hello to several old friends.
He just won’t do it this time when his ninth-ranked Illini wrestle at 11 a.m. Sunday against top-ranked Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with BTN broadcasting it live.
“I can’t take the chance,” Heffernan said.
In the time of COVID-19, Heffernan plans to get his team in and out of Iowa City as fast as possible. The schedule has already been affected by the pandemic. The Illini’s original schedule had them wrestling both No. 2 Michigan and Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City. But the Wolverines were unable to make the trip due to virus issues within the program.
“Iowa’s a handful enough,” Heffernan said. “But it is unfortunate.”
Perhaps we should be surprised that the wrestling season is happening at all.
The sport requires constant contact between the participants. Easy to see why there were concerns about wrestling’s viability before the season. But thanks to testing and careful behavior of the athletes, Illinois has avoided the trouble that has hit other teams.
“Life is completely different,” Heffernan said. “It’s amazing what these guys are doing every day.”
The wrestlers get tested each morning. They limit who they come into contact with outside the team. They aren’t able to visit with their parents or with friends.
“It is a huge challenge and it is a mental grind,” Heffernan said.
The coach appreciates the way Illinois athletics is dealing with the pandemic.
“The fact that we are able to do it is remarkable,” Heffernan said.
It isn’t working everywhere.
Penn State has yet to begin its season. The fourth-ranked Nittany Lions are scheduled to compete against Northwestern and Indiana on Saturday in Evanston.
No sentimental journeyDeep in his third decade on the Illinois wrestling staff, Heffernan has competed against his old school numerous times over the years. Of course, in non-COVID times, Heffernan would expect to see 8,000 fans for the dual in Iowa City. Or more.
“It’s a lot of fun to go there and wrestle because you get huge crowds,” Heffernan said. “It’s a fun environment.”
On Sunday, the only folks in the stands will be the families of the wrestlers.
“It will be 100 people maybe,” Heffernan said.
It will be weird. Just like everything else in 2020-21.
“I’ve never wrestled in there without a crowd. I’ve never coached in there without a crowd,” Heffernan said. “It’s really hard to know.”
One positive does exist for the Illini: They won’t have to hear taunts from the crowd. “Those fans can be pretty brutal on our guys,” Heffernan said.
Of course, it is a match Heffernan wants to win. Everybody longs to beat their alma mater. This year, it won’t be easy. Tom Brands has another strong team at the country’s best wrestling school. Iowa owns 23 NCAA team titles.
“This might be the best team they’ve had in 20 years,” Heffernan said of the 2-0 Hawkeyes, who have beaten Nebraska 31-6 and Minnesota 35-4. “They are really good. They are really balanced. They’ve got a lot of upperclassmen.”
Good startIllinois enters the Iowa match with a 4-0 record in Big Ten duals, three of the wins coming against ranked teams.
Heffernan reminds it is early in the season. The Illini have three duals scheduled after Sunday.
“We’re still trying to get better. Still trying to worry about ourselves and not really worried about results at this point,” Heffernan said. “It’s more how we compete. What kind of energy do we have? Are we getting better? Are we learning something?”
After Sunday, the Illini have matches at Minnesota on Feb. 5, at Northwestern on Feb. 7 and home against Nebraska on Feb. 21. The Big Ten meet is scheduled for March 6-7 at Penn State and the NCAA meet is scheduled for March 18-20 in St. Louis.
But Heffernan isn’t planning too far ahead.
“This whole COVID thing has made every single day really important,” Heffernan said. “We get up every morning and we don’t necessarily have a monthly plan or a weekly plan. It’s more of a daily plan. It’s like ‘OK, we made it through yesterday. We did a great job. Now we have to do better today.’ ... Things change so quickly with all of this.”