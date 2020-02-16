CHAMPAIGN — Ask an 8-year-old, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” and prepare yourself for all sorts of answers.
Firefighter? Sure. Astronaut? Shoot for the moon. NFL star? Absolutely. President? Of course.
If you put the question to Justin Cardani and Luke Luffman at that age, their answers would have been the same: Illinois wrestlers.
Congratulations, they both made it.
“This is what I imagined,” Luffman said. “This was the really the only choice for me.”
“It’s a dream come true,” Cardani said.
Music to their parents’ ears.
“To see that come true is every parent’s dream,” said Dave Cardani, Justin’s dad.
Local products Cardani and Luffman are starters for Jim Heffernan’s 15th-ranked Illini this season. After wins last Saturday at Maryland, redshirt freshman Cardani is 14-6 and first-year freshman Luffman is 15-6. The two will undoubtedly play an important part in Sunday’s 1 p.m. home match against Purdue at Huff Hall and have helped the Illini win their last five matches going into the showdown with the Boilermakers.
The pair got to know the Illinois program early in life.
As a youth, Luffman worked out in the Illinois wrestling room on the fourth floor of Huff Hall. Same place now.
“He’s been at home there since he was a little guy,” said Chris Luffman, Luke’s dad.
“I fell in love with it pretty quick,” Luke said.
The Cardanis tell the same story.
“Since he was 6 years old, he has been watching the UI,” Dave said.
“It’s like a family,” Justin said. “I always knew where my heart was at and it was here.”
Heffernan always wants to recruit top area athletes.
“I think it’s good for the program, and I think it’s really good for kids to stay home,” Heffernan said. “The cool thing for us is this is where they wanted to be.”
Familiar territory
Big differences exist between Cardani and Luffman. Starting with their size.
Cardani is a 125-pounder, the lightest class in college wrestling. Luffman is a heavyweight, checking in at 250. He is double Cardani.
Hence, why they have never wrestled each other.
“He’s a little too big,” Cardani said.
They attended rival high schools. Cardani went to Centennial and Luffman starred at Urbana.
They are the two townies on the team. The local guys who know the best restaurants in C-U and how to get around.
Yes, they have to take some good-natured ribbing from their teammates. But it is all in fun.
Wrestling at home works for Cardani. In large measure because of the people involved.
“My favorite thing here is the environment my coaches and my teammates have around me,” Cardani said. “The motivation and the belief in me to achieve whatever I want to achieve.”
Wrestling for a team they grew up watching adds fuel for Cardani and Luffman.
“It means a lot,” Cardani said. “I love to represent Illinois. I love to represent the hometown, 217 (area code).”
Plus, their families are able to drive across town for every match.
“They love watching me wrestle,” Cardani said.
Home-mat advantages
Their parents are thrilled to have them so close.
Chris and Melissa Luffman see Luke often. Much more than had he decided to wrestle at another Big Ten school.
Luke talks to his parents by phone or by text every day.
And it’s a short drive home.
“He’ll show up at our house with his laundry, and the next thing I know, he’s laying in his bed watching YouTube,” Chris said. “Family is a big deal to him.”
Chris moved to the area in 1993 for a teaching job at Urbana High School. Melissa is a teacher at Champaign’s Stratton Elementary.
“My wife and I would go to Illinois wrestling matches before the boys were born,” Chris said.
When Luke and his brother, Jake, were young, mom and dad took them to the Illinois matches.
“Always showing them what is possible down the road,” Chris said. “If you put in the work and continue to improve and do the right things, there is more out there that you can achieve.”
How did Luke get involved in wrestling? It started at a youth football practice.
Former Urbana wrestling standout Mark Mammen saw Luke, 7 years old at the time, doing cartwheels on the sidelines.
“Mark turned to me and said, ‘That kid needs to wrestle,’” Chris said.
Mammen told the Luffmans about an upcoming wrestling practice.
“It was almost like throwing a goldfish into water. He just took off,” Chris said. “You could just see Luke loved being there. He was ready an hour and a half before practice. He always wanted to go.”
Luke went 19-6 his first year in the sport. Cut him some slack for four of the losses since he competed with undiagnosed strep throat.
“He always clamored for more competition,” Chris said.
The family started to travel across the state. They went to Chicago every weekend, looking for challenges.
When he was the oldest in his weight class, he would move up a rung.
“He always wrestled kids older than him,” Chris Luffman said.
It worked out well once he got to high school, with Luffman winning three consecutive state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The right fit
As a kid, Justin jumped into sports. All of them.
But because of his size, he knew early on that football and basketball weren’t going to be his best options.
One of the Cardani’s neighbors, Scott Cinnamon, introduced Justin to wrestling.
“That’s how it all started,” Dave said.
The youth team worked out at Huff Hall. The Cardanis got to know Heffernan.
Not that the Cardanis were counting on a scholarship to Illinois. Dave tried to keep realistic expectations, even after Cardani became the first Centennial wrestler to win a state title when he accomplished the feat in 2017 before repeating as a state champion his senior season with the Chargers in 2018.
The father credits the Illinois staff for his son’s success.
“I never knew or thought my son had the ability to wrestle at the level that he’s wrestling right now,” Dave said. “I love my son more than anything in this whole world, and I think he’s a great wrestler. But he’s made leaps and bounds since he got to the University of Illinois and Jim Heffernan and (assistants) Jeremy Hunter and Mike Poeta. They’re the ones that took him to that next level.
“Once he got around great coaching and great wrestlers, that’s when it really took off.”
Dave works as local probation officer and Justin’s mom, Andrea, is a mental health therapist. For years, they had wrestling obligations each week. Now that Justin is at Illinois, “we’re able to start doing some Mom and Dad stuff.”
Dave checks out practice whenever possible. He rides his bike to Huff a few times each week to see Justin on the mat.
The Cardanis talk to Justin daily.
“Once you get to the D-I level in wrestling, it becomes a job,” Dave said. “Then, you have the school world. It becomes a lot of time, a lot of effort.”
Justin’s younger brother, Joey, is a senior at Centennial. He was recently accepted at Illinois and will be attending classes in the fall.
“The UI was his dream as well,” Dave said.
The Cardanis try to see Justin before his matches. Always with positive messages.
“You have to enjoy that moment,” Dave said.
They are happy with what they see in Justin. On and off the mat.
“I’ve always told people my son is a really good wrestler, but he’s 10 times better of a son,” Dave said. “He’s just a good kid.”
Easy call
The Luffmans were proactive when it came to their son’s wrestling future.
They took an unofficial visit to Illinois before Luke was actually being recruited. The family had a tour, then went to Heffernan’s office. The coach offered Luffman on the spot.
“Luke stood up and without an discussion with us said, ‘Let’s do this’ and shook Coach Heffernan’s hand and it was done,” Chris said. “That was our whole recruiting.”
The Luffmans had talked about other possibilities, including west coast options.
Wrestling far away never made much sense to Luffman. His family has been to most of his career matches. Home and away.
The Luffmans skipped last weekend’s trip to Rutgers and Maryland. Because they are going to the Big Ten meet held March 7-8 in Piscataway, N.J.They all watch the weekend matches on live streams. Next best thing to being there.
Going into the season, Luke figured he might redshirt. But an injury to Brian Burns made it necessary for him to move into the lineup.
Whatever the team needed.
Twice this season, Luke clinched comeback duals for the Illini with last-match victories. Just a sign of the promise he, much like Cardani, showed at an early age.
Now, it’s paying off with Illinois.
“It’s a good feeling when I can not only win for myself, but win for the team,” Luke said. “It’s definitely a confidence-booster when you can go out there and get the job done when your team needs you to.”