CHAMPAIGN — Joey Gunther didn’t initially like wrestling.
“I started in third grade,” he said, “and then I quit.”
But he didn’t stay away from the sport for long. Credit his younger brother, Michael, for playing a role in the decision.
“My little brother started wrestling when he was 5, and he was really good,” Joey said. “I thought, ‘If my little brother keeps winning, I don’t want him to outshine me.’ I started working a lot harder because I wanted to win. That really inspired me to keep going.”
The elder Gunther picked the sport back up when he was in fourth grade. And it never left him.
Now, the 22-year-old Libertyville native has spent more than half of his life perfecting his craft. His competitive career, though, came to an end last week. One of three Illinois seniors who had qualified for the NCAA Championships, along with Travis Piotrowski and Eric Barone, Gunther isn’t wrestling this week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis since the event was canceled, along with pretty much every sporting event around the world, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was getting ready to practice and was warming up by jogging,” Gunther said about what transpired on March 12 when he found out his season was going to end abruptly. “My coaches kind of came up to me and said, ‘Hey, we just got the news.’ I was kind of in disbelief. It didn’t really hit me until later when everything on social media and on the internet started coming out about it.”
Gunther said this week he’s still trying to process all the events that have transpired that cut short his college wrestling career.
“It’s really out of my control,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to what the future holds.”
Illinois coach Jim Heffernan described Gunther, a communication major, as a quiet kid. At first.
“He’s got a dry sense of humor,” Heffernan said. “It takes a while to get used to it. He’s really pretty funny. He’s a pro with the way he approaches everything. That was a real positive thing.”
Gunther didn’t begin his college career at Illinois. Rather, he started at rival and perennial power Iowa before transferring to the Illini prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.
“I just think I felt more at home when I came to Illinois,” he said. “The actual wrestling part of it, there’s not much difference, but the fit for me just turned out to be better.”
Heffernan said he and his staff had recruited Gunther during his time at Libertyville High School, where he placed second in state at 160 pounds during the 2015 Class 3A state meet.
“He transferred here just prior to the transfer portal becoming more of a thing and letting guys go as they please,” Heffernan said. “There was a lot of red tape involved, but we had known Joey for some time. I think it made a lot of sense for him to be at Illinois being that he’s an Illinois kid.”
The fact Illinois hired one of Gunther’s youth and club coaches, former Illini standout Mike Poeta, back in the summer of 2017 as an assistant coach played a part, too, in Gunther leaving the Hawkeyes for the Illini. So did having his younger brother continue to excel in his own wrestling career, with Michael just wrapping up his freshman season wrestling at Illinois.
“I’ve got a really close relationship with coach Poeta, and when he got the job at Illinois and my brother was looking at schools, it just kind of worked out,” Joey said. “I was ready for something new, and it was an easy choice when I decided to leave Iowa.”
Gunther qualified for the NCAA Championships in all four seasons of his college wrestling career. He did so at Illinois in 2019 at 165 pounds and posted a 17-9 record at 174 going into this year’s national event. He had to overcome some adversity, too, with a back injury limiting him a few times during the 2018-19 season and putting his 2019-2020 season in jeopardy last offseason.
“I ended up getting surgery over the summer, and it was really hard,” Gunther said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it back for my senior year this season.”
He did, but had to take a break from wrestling once the NCAA Championships ended last March until late August.
The chance to come back for one final season — and to experience it with his younger brother — isn’t lost on Joey. Despite how the wrestling season ended.
“I loved it,” Gunther said. “We’re really close, and I’m so glad I could show him what college wrestling was like and introduce him to that.”
That aspect wasn’t lost on his coach at Illinois, either.
“It was really cool for those guys,” Heffernan said. “After every practice, Joey would spend time working with Michael to try to get him better. It was fun to watch.”
Getting to know Joey Gunther
More on Illinois senior wrestler Joey Gunther beyond the mat:
Favorite athlete: Michael Gunther
Favorite sport besides wrestling: College football
Three people I’d like to have dinner with: Both my grandfathers and Abe Lincoln
TV show: Curb Your Enthusiasm