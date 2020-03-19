CHAMPAIGN — Wrestling is never far from Jim Heffernan’s mind.
Even when the 11th-year Illinois coach is sleeping.
“I woke up in the middle of the night recently with my head going 100 mph and dreaming of Travis Piotrowski wrestling in a quarterfinal match at the NCAA Championships,” Heffernan said with a slight chuckle this week, while referencing Piotrowski, an Illini senior and four-time NCAA qualifier. “I woke up and had to think for a few seconds about where I was. It was a strange thing.”
On Thursday, the Illinois wrestling team was slated to have seven athletes compete at the NCAA Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the 66,655-seat capacity venue that is home to the Minnesota Vikings. But that, along with many other sporting events in the United States, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was talking to a couple other coaches on Tuesday morning and just thinking about all that was supposed to go into this week,” Heffernan said. “We were supposed to be leaving campus at 7:30 on Tuesday morning and be in Minneapolis, where we probably would have been practicing Tuesday afternoon to get ready for the national tournament. For the last 30-odd years, that’s all I’ve been doing in March is the Big Ten Championships and then get ready for nationals. It’s quite a change for me.”
Instead, Heffernan has spent this week at home, communicating with his athletes and fellow coaches while working more on organizational items for the future. The last time Illinois wrestled during the 2019-2020 season happened on March 8 during the final day of the Big Ten Championships in Piscataway, N.J.
A team meeting last Thursday let Heffernan inform his athletes of their abrupt end to the season, a moment which Heffernan said “was horrible.”
“The way I explained it to our guys was it’s like being a parent,” Heffernan said. “Every parent has had a sick kid at some point, and you look at the baby or the child and you wish you could take the pain out of them. I wish I could take the anger, the pain, the disappointment, everything our wrestlers are feeling, and put it all on me. They’re all competitive guys. It hurts them a lot.”
Heffernan said he, along with other Illinois coaches, continue to receive frequent updates from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman on the evolving situation.
“I can’t imagine the overload of information that he’s getting and how he’s had to change his mind-set of going full speed ahead with all the different events going on to nothing happening and then trying to communicate with us and convey to us the seriousness of this,” Heffernan said. “Life as we know it has changed, but Josh has done an unbelievable job of being open and honest up front and just giving us the facts.”