Sixty-two years ago on Sunday — March 22, 1958 — heavyweight Bob Norman became only the second Illini wrestler to win back-to-back NCAA individual championships.
What’s even more amazing is that he achieved his accomplishments in his only two varsity letter-winning seasons at Illinois.
As a scrawny 125-pound freshman in 1946 at Cicero’s Morton High School, Robert James Norman originally planned to be a swimmer, but his times weren’t good enough to make the team. A friend suggested that he go out for wrestling. A significant growth spurt between his freshman and sophomore years — 12 inches and 50 pounds — and the expert tutelage of Morton coach Bill Vohaska, a former Illini two-sport star, transformed Norman into the school’s first-string heavyweight and a starting lineman with the football team.
Upon his graduation from high school, Norman enlisted with the Marine Corps, training in Quantico, Va.
When his service ended, the 22-year-old enrolled at the University of Illinois to study agriculture. Norman played briefly for coach Ray Eliot’s Illini football team, but a serious knee injury abruptly ended his gridiron career.
Norman recuperated for the next several months and eventually knocked on the door of Illini wrestling coach Buell “Pat” Patterson to offer his services. Fortunately, this meeting precipitated Norman’s pathway into three different Halls of Fame.
He sparkled early and often for the 1957 Illini, capturing his first Big Ten title in the conference meet in Evanston. At the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh, Norman rumbled to the heavyweight finals with convincing victories against opponents from Kent, Oklahoma A&M and Maryland. He faced future Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Henry Jordan of Virginia in the title match and triumphed again, this time by a 6-1 score.
Norman’s 1958 performance was equally brilliant. Shortly after winning his second consecutive conference crown in Champaign, he took an unblemished 17-0 record to the NCAA Championships in Laramie, Wyo. Consecutive wins over foes from Utah State, Oklahoma State and BYU placed Norman against Oklahoma’s Gordon Roesler, the 1956 national champ. In that match Norman won by a score of 7-4.
The 27-year-old Illini senior finished with a career collegiate record of 36-0-1, including a phenomenal 22 pins.
Norman was voted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Amateur Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1978. He was inducted into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame last year.
Norman went on to work as a state highway engineer and as the owner of a carpentry business. His son, Tim, lettered three times with the Illini football team (1977, ’78 and ’80) and his grandson, Jake, lettered for UI’s wrestling team from 2007-10. Now 88 years old, Bob Norman resides in Delavan, Wis.
Illinois Wrestling’s two-time NCAA champions
Years Wrestler Weight
1929-30 Joe Sapora 115 pounds
1957-58 Bob Norman Heavyweight
2013-14 Jesse Delgado 125 pounds
2015-16 Isaiah Martinez 157 pounds
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter@B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.