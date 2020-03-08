PISCATAWAY, NJ — Five Illinois wrestlers earned spots in the NCAA Championships with their performances on Saturday at the Big Ten tournament.
Travis Piotrowski (133), Dylan Duncan (141), Eric Barone (157), Danny Braunagel (165) and Joey Gunther (174) all qualified for the national tournament, which runs from March 19-21 in Minneapolis.
Former Urbana standout Luke Luffman, who went 1-1 in the opening session, won his first match in the 285-pound wrestlebacks bracket after a medical forfeit. Luffman, however, lost 6-1 to Nebraska’s David Jensen in his second consolation match of Saturday evening.
In baseball
Illini bounce back. Cole Kirschsieper put together a strong pitching performance and Jacob Campbell came up with some big hits as the Illinois baseball team bounced back with a 6-1 victory Saturday against Elon in Elon, N.C.
Kirschsieper permitted four hits and three walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings for the Illini (7-5), who evened their three-game series against the Phoenix after Friday’s loss.
Campbell singled in a run in the sixth inning and smashed a two-run double in the ninth as part of a three-RBI game. Taylor Jackson also had three hits.
In softball
Sickels dominant in win. Sydney Sickels equaled the program record with 13 strikeouts as part of an outstanding performance in the circle for the sophomore pitcher during the Illinois softball team’s 3-1 victory Saturday afternoon against Oakland in Louisville, Ky.
Sickels allowed just a run and three hits in the win.
Maddison Demers and Kelly Ryono each posted two-hit games to lead the Illini (10-9).
In men’s tennis
Dancer reaches milestone. The Illinois men’s tennis team outlasted No. 23 Northwestern for a 4-3 victory at the Combe Tennis Center in Evanston in the Illini’s Big Ten opener Saturday.
Senior Zeke Clark battled through a three-set match that ended in a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-3 victory to clinch the victory for the Illini.
The result was Brad Dancer became the first head coach in school history to reach the 300-win mark.
In men’s gymnastics
Illini best two Big Ten foes. The Illinois men’s gymnastics team finished first in a tri-meet against Big Ten schools Michigan and Penn State on Saturday at Huff Hall in Champaign, with the sixth-ranked Illini winning 406.900-405.100-402.200 against the second-ranked Wolverines and eighth-ranked Nittany Lions.