CHAMPAIGN — The offer to wrestle at Illinois didn’t come early for Travis Piotrowski.
The Crystal Lake native heard from schools like Maryland, Northern Illinois and Old Dominion before he started seeing some interest from the Illini when Piotrowski was still in high school.
Veteran Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan did so intentionally.
“I reminded Heff a couple times about that in the last few years,” Piotrowski said with a laugh on Tuesday. “He’s told me, ‘That’s just how we do things. We want every wrestler to enjoy the process and feeling of being wanted by multiple colleges.’
“I thought about that and would say, ‘Well, doesn’t that hurt your chances?’ He’d come back and say, ‘We want guys who want to come to Illinois. If we had to try really hard to go after you and convince you to come here, this isn’t the place for you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I can’t really argue with that.’”
Piotrowski was scheduled to wrap up his Illinois career starting Thursday during the NCAA Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But because of the coronavirus pandemic and the abrupt cancelation of the NCAA Championships last Thursday, Piotrowski won’t get to wrestle again with the Illini. He concluded his senior season with a 26-4 record while competing at 133 pounds.
A four-time NCAA qualifier, Piotrowski is still coming to grips with the fact his college career ended before it was scheduled to.
“It still really hasn’t set in that this is it,” Piotrowski said. “I don’t think it will for a little bit, honestly, but it’s just out of our control. If I even got the opportunity to wrestle and went 0-2 at nationals, I still would have felt way better than I did not even getting a chance to compete. It’s just an opportunity that’s taken from us. It doesn’t seem real.”
Before he arrived at Illinois, Piotrowski won a state championship during his senior season of high school at Prairie Ridge. It’s quite an accomplishment, doing so under the bright lights at State Farm Center. But it doesn’t compare to the setting at the NCAA Championships.
“Man, I really don’t think there’s a comparison,” Piotrowski said. “Even in the state finals in high school, all eyes are on you, but in the past couple years during the NCAAs in St. Louis and Cleveland, the crowd is on top of you and so involved in the matches going on. There could eight mats going on or just four, but regardless, everybody is a part of every match. It’s crazy. I remember my freshman year just stepping on the mat, I didn’t even to look up because I was that scared.”
Piotrowski turned into a dependable option for the Illini at the lower weights, wrestling at 125 for his first three seasons. But the 5-foot-5 Piotrowski moved up to 133 for his senior season, turning into a mentor and practice partner for Champaign native Justin Cardani this past winter. Cardani, a two-time state champion from Centennial, filled the 125-pound weight class for Illinois and was set to join Piotrowski at the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis this week.
Plus, Piotrowski was able to wrestle this season at Illinois with his younger brother, Trey, a freshman who also graduated from Prairie Ridge.
“Just like with all these guys, they learn a bunch and get better by the end of their freshman year, but physical maturity is a big factor,” Heffernan said. “Travis really grew just from his experience and work habits. He’s got that characteristic where he watches out for his brother. He really did that with a lot of the younger guys, too, especially with Cardani, about what to expect when there’s going to be good times and bad times. He really did a good job with that.”
The elder Piotrowski is glad he was able to spend as much time in the wrestling room at Huff Hall with his younger brother as he did this past season.
“We’ve always talked about it, but he was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll get in,’” Travis said. “He got in, and it was really cool because I got to show him the ropes and show him how it is. It’s just awesome, and I hope it’s really put him on the right track for school and wrestling.”
For Travis, he’ll leave Illinois with lessons he can apply to the rest of his life.
Like how sacrificing so much for a singular goal can translate into success. How giving back to others can pay dividends.
Essentially, how wrestling will prepare him for what’s to come in the future.
“The best thing about wrestling in college and wrestling in the Big Ten is I can say I placed in the Big Ten. I can say I was top eight in the Big Ten multiple times. I can say I was a national qualifier for a Division I program,” Piotrowski said. “You don’t really understand how hard those qualifications are to even place in these tournaments and to be able to say they were able to do that, the wrestling community knows how hard it is. Wrestling teaches a lot. This whole situation going on right now, it’s the biggest wake-up call to everyone in sports that you can train as hard as you want and you can still get everything taken away from you. Nothing is for granted.”
Getting to know Travis Piotrowski
More on Illinois senior wrestler Travis Piotrowski beyond the mat:
Favorite athlete: Mike Poeta.
Favorite sport besides wrestling: Football
Three people I’d like to have dinner: Burt Kreischer, Will Ferrell and Louden Swain
Favorite TV show: Shameless.