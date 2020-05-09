CHAMPAIGN — Adam Tirapelle’s college search was two-pronged.
Academics and wrestling carried equal weight. The chance to wrestle at Stanford, then, was one Tirapelle thought he had to take.
Even if it wasn’t necessarily what he ultimately wanted.
“I really wanted to go to Illinois, but I wound up going to Stanford because it’s Stanford,” Tirapelle said. “It’s kind of one of those things that’s hard to turn down, and then you realize, man, you’ve got to go to the place that’s right for you.”
Tirapelle transferred to Illinois after his freshman season on The Farm given what amounted to a fresh start by then-Illini coach Mark Johnson. The Clovis, Calif., native took advantage, earning three All-American honors, winning the 2000 Big Ten title at 149 pounds and claiming an NCAA championship the next year in 2001.
Tirapelle’s successes in Champaign earned him further honor this spring with an induction into the fourth class of the Illinois Hall of Fame.
He is one of 15 individuals set to be recognized in a ceremony on Sept. 18 at State Farm Center.
“I think most of the athletes that are inducted either before or this year would say it’s not what you were doing or what your goal was when you went there even if it did exist,” Tirapelle said of his Hall of Fame selection. “It’s a nice honor — especially years and years later. I know everybody, I’m sure, starts to reflect on the things you did and how you lived. You look back on the things you did and really appreciate it.
“For the university to recognize it, that you’re one of the best in your sport in the university’s history to do what you did, is a pretty amazing accomplishment. Those things don’t sink in right away. I was glad to be inducted. Of course, my wife (former Illinois soccer player Kim Doeltz) has told everyone. I think the magnitude sort of hits you. Everyone’s comments and congratulations and just general reaction to it has been pretty awesome.”
Tirapelle had the same lofty expectations he said he feels every athlete has when he arrived at Illinois. The national championship he ultimately won was his goal. Getting there, though, was the challenge.
“I think a lot of kids arrive on campus with those goals,” Tirapelle said. “Then you get there and realize it’s a heck of a lot harder than you thought it would be. Not that that deters you, but there can only be one every year in each of the 10 weight classes. As the years went on, I always tell people it was much, much more difficult than I ever thought it was going to be, but it was ultimately incredibly rewarding.
“As you get farther away from actually being an athlete and competing, I remember the experiences and the journey and workouts and the things we did as a group a lot more. The national championship part was great, but that’s a 7-minute match and it goes by in almost a blink of an eye. What you remember is all the work it took to that point. That’s probably my fondest memory.”
Nearly 20 years removed from winning his national title have given Tirapelle perspective on just what it took to compete at that level. What sticks with him was the intensity of the work he put in and how “cultish” the wrestling world can be.
“I mean cultish in a good way,” he said. “You eat, sleep and breathe what you’re doing and what your goals are. You don’t even realize it’s abnormal until you get out of it.
“I don’t know how to explain it other than it’s like setting off on a journey and burning the bridge down behind you. You don’t give yourself an out. There’s no looking back. You literally just live it. You lived in this fantasy world. I don’t mean that in a bad way. It’s a great way to be that ultimately committed to something.”
Tirapelle stayed involved with wrestling after his own career ended and has shared his journey in the sport with nearly two full decades of younger wrestlers. Even if that was never really in his plan.
Tirapelle served as a graduate assistant at Illinois for two seasons as he completed his MBA. He’s worked in finance since, but got back to coaching when he returned to California in 2005. He’s spent the last 15 seasons as an assistant for his dad, Steve, the longtime coach at Clovis High School in central California.
Tirapelle and his dad aren’t the only coaches in the family. So are his brothers, Alex and Troy, who both also wrestled at Illinois.
Alex is in his second stint as an assistant at Stanford after serving as Penn’s head coach from 2010-14 — bringing the Tirapelle family full circle with the Cardinal in a way — while Troy is the head coach at Buchanan High School in Sacramento, Calif.
“I didn’t necessarily plan on being a coach, but as chance would have it, I was able to do it,” Tirapelle said. “I’m certainly glad that I did. I always wanted to give back to the sport. I think as you get older it keeps you young. I really enjoy it, and it keeps me connected to the sport and to the kids.”