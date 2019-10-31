Villa Grove/Heritage is a decided underdog for Saturday’s playoff football game at 8-1 Nashville.

Just like Illinois was against then-No. 6 Wisconsin earlier this month.

UI running back Reggie Corbin told of his team’s unlikely upset during a visit with the Blue Devils at the Douglas County school on Wednesday.

“We’re hoping we can do the same thing,” Villa Grove coach Heath Wilson said.

The Blue Devils thoroughly enjoyed the pep talk from Corbin, whose Illini have surged since shocking the Badgers. The Illini are two wins from bowl eligibility and host Rutgers on Saturday.

“It was pretty cool” having a Big Ten star stop by, Wilson said. “The kids really enjoyed him coming to talk. I think it will help motivate our team and get them to believe in each other.”