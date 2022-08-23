CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema knows which quarterback he will send out for the first offensive possession of Illinois football’s season on Saturday afternoon against Wyoming.
The Illini coach has made up his mind. The quarterback competition that ran through three weeks of training camp is done.
The quarterback that prevailed in said competition also knows he’ll get the start in the season opener against the Cowboys. That quarterback’s teammates know, too.
And that’s the extent of the circle of trust.
Bielema declined to name his starter Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference at Memorial Stadium. So read what you want into the fact Tommy DeVito was pulled at halftime of Illinois’ second camp scrimmage, along with several other known starters, or that what Bielema said he’s admired about Art Sitkowski is how he wants what’s best for the Illini.
Still, the starting quarterback for the 2022 season won’t be officially clear until the offense lines up for its first play of the year shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“I think our guys understand the value of these first games and what it allows us to do,” Bielema said. “I think we learned it last year first-hand that sometimes to show up on gameday and let everybody see the University of Illinois unfolded for the first time in reality is a good thing. We’ll stick to that messaging.”
It’s not a quarterback-specific decision. Bielema also isn’t announcing who will start at inside linebacker other than it will be two of Tarique Barnes, CJ Hart and Isaac Darkangelo. He’s taking the same tactic when it comes to the last guard spot on the offensive line (Zy Crisler or Jordyn Slaughter) and the cornerback that will line up opposite Devon Witherspoon (probably Tahveon Nicholson, but maybe not).
“The No. 1 priority I have is to protect and build Illinois football to be as best as we can be on Saturday,” Bielema said. “Part of that is restricting access. ... I knew offensively, what we’ve seen, people are trying to guess. Are they a little bit of last year? Are they a little bit of UTSA? Are they both? Saturday, we’ll find out.”
But quarterback is the position everyone is curious about.
“They’re from the same area of the country and all that, but two different guys, and they get along extremely well,” Bielema said of DeVito and Sitkowski. “To watch their interaction in practice — to see them and hear them compete — is awesome. I’ve known Tommy less, but both of them are playing as good of football as I’ve ever seen either one of them play.”
DeVito would appear to have the advantage even though he only arrived in Champaign in January. The Syracuse transfer, who had a breakout season for the Orange in 2019, got all of the first-string snaps in the spring with Sitkowski sidelined. Even though the total number of snaps somewhat equalized during fall camp, DeVito still had the edge on a finally healthy Sitkowski.
“I think what’s unique to Tommy is his experience,” said Barry Lunney Jr., the new Illini offensive coordinator who will call his first Illinois game on Saturday after spending the past two seasons at Texas San Antonio. “You can see when he plays he’s played a lot of football and is comfortable playing. The same for Art. Does that make (DeVito) altogether different from anybody else in our room? No, but just in the large scale of things across the college football spectrum, he’s unique in regard to his experiences. He’s played a lot of football and seen a lot of things.”
It’s an older quarterbacks room at Illinois. At least one half of it. DeVito celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this month and is in his sixth season. Sitkowski is 22 and in his fifth season, and third string walk-on Ryan Johnson is also 24 and entering his sixth season.
“The other day we were talking about their stories, and I was kind of blown away by all that they had been through in their careers,” Lunney said. “Just the experience. We have a real strong dichotomy in our room. We have those older guys, and then we have the young pups. If I’m one of those young guys, I am absolutely just gravitating toward these older guys because they have been through it. They’ve seen the best and the worst in this business.”