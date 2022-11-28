CHAMPAIGN — Illinois held steady at No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Illini (5-1) ran roughshod over Lindenwood 92-59 in its only game last week meaning their movement in this week's poll was more a result of other teams rising and falling in the rankings.
That included a change at the top. A pair of losses for North Carolina over the weekend saw Houston rise to No. 1 in this week's poll. Other major risers included Arizona, Purdue and Connecticut.
Illinois was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll. Purdue led the conference after jumping from No. 24 to No. 5 while picking up eight first-place votes. The rest of the Big Ten's ranked teams included No. 10 Indiana, No. 20 Michigan State, No. 22 Maryland and No. 25 Ohio State.
The Illini will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Syracuse (3-3) in what will be the final Big Ten/ACC Challenge after ESPN announced Monday it was dropping the event after nearly a quarter century. An ACC/SEC Challenge will take its place starting in the 2023-24 season.