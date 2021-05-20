The Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff is still incomplete, but that hasn’t stopped the Illini from handing out more recruiting offers. New assistant Chester Frazier has tapped into his territory (East Coast and Southeast) for a number of new targets in the Class of 2022. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a closer look:
Jayden Epps
➜ Vitals: 6-2; 195 pounds; Combo guard
➜ Hometown: Norfolk, Va.
➜ High school: King’s Fork
➜ Rankings: No. 61 (247Sports); No. 106 (Rivals)
➜ The breakdown: Illinois wasted little time in offering Epps on Tuesday after the four-star guard decommitted from Providence. Texas A&M and Kansas offered, too, as Epps reopened his recruitment just more than a month after picking the Friars. Epps’ junior season at King’s Fork was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2020 and averaged 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals as a sophomore.
Malique Ewin
➜ Vitals: 6-9; 225 pounds; Center
➜ Hometown: Lilburn, Ga.
➜ High school: Berkmar
➜ Rankings: No. 85 (247Sports); No. 41 (Rivals)
➜ The breakdown: Ewin hits on several connected fronts among Illinois’ more recent recruiting targets, including a past offer from Virginia Tech and coming from a winning high school program. Ewin had a monster junior season, putting up 17.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, as Berkmar finished as state runners-up in the 2020-21 season.
Dillon Mitchell
➜ Vitals: 6-9; 180 pounds; Small forward
➜ Hometown: Spring Hill, Fla.
➜ High school: Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
➜ Rankings: No. 146 (247Sports); No. 110 (Rivals)
➜ The breakdown: Mitchell was recruited by Frazier when he was at Virginia Tech and holds offers from other high-major programs like Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in addition to his new Illini offer. The four-star wing helped lead Bishop McLaughlin to a state runner-up finish in 2020-21 andaveraged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks this past season.
Will Shaver
➜ Vitals: 6-10; 245 pounds; Center
➜ Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
➜ High school: Oak Mountain
➜ Rankings: Unranked (247Sports); No. 139 (Rivals)
➜ The breakdown: Shaver also had a Virginia Tech offer when Frazier was on staff with the Hokies, but he fits the type of player Underwood is looking for in terms of coming from a winning program. Shaver, in fact, played a key role in Oak Mountain’s first-ever state title this past season, averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. His other high-major offers include the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgetown, North Carolina and Purdue.
Cam Whitmore
➜ Vitals: 6-6; 200 pounds; Small forward
➜ Hometown: Odenton, Md.
➜ High school: Archbishop Spalding
➜ Rankings: No. 111 (247Sports); No. 98 (Rivals)
➜ The breakdown: Whitmore is a consensus four-star recruit out of Frazier’s old stomping grounds and was named Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year following the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He led Archbishop Spalding to the semifinals of the BCL tournament and averaged 22 points and 11.7 rebounds on the season. Multiple high major programs, including Florida, LSU, Maryland, Notre Dame and UConn, have also offered.