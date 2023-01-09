Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Sports Editor Matt Daniels on this week's AP Top 25 ballot submitted by The News-Gazette (poll publishes at 11 a.m. Monday):
If this was an Associated Press Top 35 ballot, Illinois would likely find its name listed — along with a few other Big Ten teams, like Northwestern (really), Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana.
The Big Ten has one really good team in Purdue, but even the Boilermakers are susceptible (just ask Rutgers). The way Matt Painter's team responded, though, to losing to Rutgers by winning at Ohio State and then going into a pro-Penn State crowd at the Palestra on Sunday = and picking up a double-digit victory is impressive.
This year's Big Ten champion has the feel of a 14-6 league record.
What does this mean for Illinois? Brad Underwood's program isn't out of contention by any means. Play like they did in its win against Saturday, and less like it did in its loss at Northwestern, and the Illini could easily get into the top tier of the league.
Nebraska is (finally) improved under Fred Hoiberg, so a win Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena is far from a guarantee. Expect an electric atmosphere at State Farm Center on Friday night with a talented Michigan State team coming to Champaign. Beat Nebraska and Michigan State, coupled with a few other Top 25 teams losing in the week ahead, and the Illini will get strong consideration from The News-Gazette in next week's ballot.
How we voted:
1. Houston
2. Kansas
3. Purdue
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6. Gonzaga
7. UCLA
8. Xavier
9. Connecticut
10. Kansas State
11. Iowa State
12. Texas
13. Providence
14. Arizona
15. TCU
16. Auburn
17. Arkansas
18. Virginia
19. Miami
20. Charleston
21. Missouri
22. Wisconsin
23. Marquette
24. Duke
25. San Diego State