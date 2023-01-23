CHAMPAIGN — Illinois went from close to being ranked again in the Associated Press Top 25 last week to just holding on to a spot in "others receiving votes" when the newest poll was released late Monday morning.
Illinois (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) received nine points in this week's poll. That tied the Illini with Arkansas and Creighton for what would nominally be the No. 33 team in the country. Last week's 15-point home loss to Indiana cost Illinois a good chunk of the momentum it had built toward being ranked again.
Just one Big Ten team was ranked, with league-leading Purdue reclaiming the No. 1 spot. Rutgers, which was ranked last week, fell out of the top 25 after losing by double digits at Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights were among five Big Ten teams receiving votes in addition to Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin.