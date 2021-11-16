MILWAUKEE — Who’s going to be the closer?
No question was bigger heading into the start of the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season. Ayo Dosunmu and his roughly three years of proving he is that guy in clutch moments is gone, off to a burgeoning start to his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls.
So who would the Illini turn to now?
The answer Monday night against Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games was Andre Curbelo. The answer as the season progresses will continue to be Cubelo.
The sophomore point guard’s struggles down the stretch won’t dissuade Illinois coach Brad Underwood from putting the ball in his hands again.
The result can’t be much worse than what happened at Fiserv Forum. Curbelo missed all five of his shots and committed two turnovers during the final five minutes, including one in the final seconds, to help Marquette secure a 67-66 upset victory against the newly-minted No. 10 team in the county in front of a crowd of 14,631.
“Belo is our guy,” Underwood said. “We’re going to live with him.”
That’s not to say how Curbelo handled himself down the stretch game is what Illinois (2-1) was looking for against Marquette (3-0). Or against any future opponent. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard was pressing. Trying to do too much by himself.
It’s one of the lessons Underwood hopes his team learned from the one-point road loss.
“When things aren’t going your way offensively, you’ve got to trust your teammates,” Underwood said. “He’s a really good player. He thinks he’s got a lot of burden on his shoulders. He doesn’t. We’ve got a lot of really good players. When things don’t go your way, you’ve got to trust your teammates. He’ll do that because that young man cares about winning a lot.”
Both Trent Frazier and Coleman Hawkins said Illinois hadn’t spent much time working on late-game situations so far this season. They’ll likely need to do so the rest of this week during practices at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Figuring out how to close out games is an aspect that really can only be learned in the moment, according to Underwood. The Illini had their chances — particularly with Marquette missing seven free throws in the final five minutes — but they couldn’t take advantage.
“You’ve got to experience it,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to go through it. You’ve got to be able to execute. That was the one thing we did at a high level last year. We executed. Ayo would make the shot, but you had to execute. We didn’t execute in the last five minutes.”
Hawkins finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Illinois in the loss. Frazier led all scorers with 23 points thanks to 6-of-10 three-point shooting. The Illini super senior, though, was stuck on his own late turnover after the frustrating and surprising loss.
“We stressed that we haven’t gone over late situations, but as a senior guard, I can’t turn that ball over,” Frazier said. “Whether we went over late-game situations or not, Coach put the ball in my hands and I turned it over. Obviously, that’s tough. We’ll take it in, learn from our mistakes and keep moving.”