CHAMPAIGN — Jayla Oden had a sequence early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s Illinois home win against Michigan State where the sophomore guard knocked down back-to-back jump shots.
It was noteworthy given Oden had only attempted two shots from the field during the Illini’s previous four games combined before the 5-foot-9 Baltimore native’s five-point boost helped Illinois defeat the Spartans 86-76 at State Farm Center.
Oden’s second made jumper followed Makira Cook splitting a two-player trap from Michigan State at mid-court.
Oden caught a quick pass from the Illinois point guard, spotted up on the wing and released a three-pointer before 5-foot-7 Michigan State guard DeeDee Hagemann could put a hand up defensively.
A confident Oden skipped sideways toward the other basket as the three-point shot poured through the net.
Getting consistent production off the bench from players like Oden could dictate how the month of February goes for Illinois (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten), especially during a stretch where the Illini have three of their next four games on the road.
Their first road test is a doozy, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 18 Michigan (17-5, 7-4) at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“I think just shots falling for me gives me the confidence that I need,” Oden said Wednesday. “It felt great. I know all the work that I’ve put in after hours ... it’s paying off. I think just being in the gym more consistency and tweaking the things I need to do for my shot to go in, it’s helping me a lot.
“The last couple of weeks, I’ve definitely had a slump. But (Illini coach Shauna Green has) been on me at practice telling me to be more confident in my shot and taking the shots that I have in front of me instead of being hesitant. That’s what I have been doing in practice, so I guess that’s kind of translating to the games a little bit and just giving me that boost that I need.”
Illinois hasn’t had a game where its reserve players scored double-digit points since Oden and Jada Peebles put up a total of 10 points in Illinois’ 90-86 New Year’s Day home win against No. 12 Iowa.
Since the team’s upset win against the Hawkeyes, the Illini’s bench production in terms of points has been as follows during the last seven games: 3, 7, 3, 0, 9, 5, 8. That has meant Illinois has been outscored 115-35 in bench points during those seven games, with Illinois going 4-3 in that span.
“I thought our bench was really good in the Michigan State game,” Green said. “Jayla was key in her minutes, just really aggressive and productive. Hopefully, Jayla can just carry that on (from the Michigan State game). She’s also just stacked some really good days in practice, just really great energy and great focus, and I think that’s really carried over onto the floor.
“Jada was also really solid and the bigs for small minutes were solid, as well. We need that. We can’t win with five people, and I’ve said that. They know it. What we’ve done and what I’ve done and our staff has done and our team is continuing to work with them, is develop them and pour confidence into them because we need them to be productive. There’s no other way to put it.”
The lack of scoring options outside of Oden and Peebles off the bench has meant heavy minutes for the Illini starters. Cook was on the floor for the full 40 minutes in the 10-point Michigan State win. Adalia McKenzie logged 38 minutes, 40 seconds, versus the Spartans followed by Kendall Bostic (36:23), Genesis Bryant (34:36) and Brynn Shoup-Hill (28:00).
Peebles, meanwhile, had two points in 11 minutes against Michigan State, while Oden produced six points and two rebounds in eight minutes. Back-up post players Geovana Lopes and Aicha Ndour played a collective 3 1/2 minutes on Sunday night.
Oden understands the role reserve players like herself will play in determining what the next two months look like for Illinois, which finds itself in a tie for fifth in the Big Ten standings with the Wolverines ahead of Thursday night’s matchup.
The Illini guard used the word “energy” several times in describing what the bench players are looking to supply when they enter the game for the first time.
“We need more people (coming off the bench) to produce on the floor, especially in big games like Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State ... so we can be the best team and potentially get that win,” Oden said. “Coach Green talks about it all the time, ‘We need all 13 people to produce, whether you don’t play at all or whether you play a lot.’”