Illinois volleyball gets another crack at a signature win Wednesday night against No. 11 Penn State. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the latest from the Illini:
Life in the Big Ten
Six of Illinois' first 10 conference matches came against ranked teams. Teams ranked among the top 15 in the country no less. The challenge doesn't exactly wane either, for the Illini (9-11, 4-6 Big Ten) with a 6 p.m. Wednesday match against the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions (17-4, 6-4) at Huff Hall in Champaign. Penn State is even ranked two spots higher than it was when it swept the Illini in University Park, Pa., on Oct. 9. Then, November will start with home matches against No. 5 Wisconsin (15-3, 9-1) on Nov. 3 and No. 9 Minnesota (12-6, 7-3) on Nov. 6.
"Within the span of two weeks, we’re going to play three top 15 teams in the country," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. "Good for us. Where we’re at sitting midseason is not ideal, but it’s still attainable to get to the tournament. I told the team the committee is always going to look at your last 10. We’ve got three chances to get three ranked wins in the next two weeks. Hopefully, we’re going to get a couple of those. If you can get those, not only for what it looks like on paper, but to catapult the mentality is what we look for."
Roster in flux
Illinois' injury issues this season are compounded by a pair of medical retirements in the last calendar year by outside hitter Ellie Holzman in late March and middle blocker Maddie Whittington not long after the current season started. It's led to real depth concerns. Kayla Burbage playing as a six-rotation opposite was at least partly the plan when she transferred from Missouri. Backup setter Brooke Mosher playing as a six-rotation outside hitter while Jessica Nunge recovers from a lower leg injury was not.
"What we’re seeing now is we’re a little bit short on a few positions," Tamas said. "It’s not a great year to be short on a few positions when we've had some injuries that we’ve taken during the year, too. This is probably the only year that gets off balance. We get to balance out a little bit more next year and in years beyond."
The Illini have four players committed in the Class of 2023 in 6-foot-4 outside hitter Taylor de Boer, 6-4 middle blocker Gabby Dean and defensive specialists Lily Barry and Maya Imoto-Eaken.
Peruse the portal?
Tamas has gone to the transfer portal sparingly to build his roster in his time at Illinois. It's basically come down to a single addition per season. Middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming was his first with the Illini, and the Pepperdine transfer played a key role for the 2018 Final Four team. He's also added Mica Allison (Auburn), Nunge (Florida State) and Burbage.
"I think it’s good if you need it," Tamas said. "I’m not going to go out there and say I’m saving three scholarships for the portal, though, every year. Nor am I trying to run players out if I don’t think they perform well. To me, there’s a loyalty factor in some of this, too. I recruited you. I committed to you, and you committed to us. My loyalty is to trying to develop them as players and people. … We’re not opposed to it, but I’m not fully (saying) we’re going to create a whole roster based on a transfer portal situation."
Facility questions
The last few years have seen several Illinois sports receive facility upgrades or brand new training centers. Both Illini basketball teams have moved back into Ubben Basketball Complex after a $40 million renovation and expansion, and new baseball and softball training facilities have also just been completed. Volleyball is among the last Illinois sports still waiting for a major facility upgrade, but Tamas does consider some aesthetic changes at Huff Hall, including a new, larger videoboard, a positive.
"I know they’re consistently looking to advance spaces as best as they can," Tamas said. "What I tell recruits when they come here is we’re not a sport that when you turn pro you all of a sudden have the flashy stuff. What you have here at Huff — or anyplace, I’ve worked at some other places that don’t have any of the stuff we have here — it’s still a better situation than when you go play overseas. I can show you pictures of Jordyn Poulter sitting in her tiny metal locker in Italy they share with 25 other teams. You want to keep up with the Joneses, more or less, but at the same time it’s also one of those things that if that’s what you’re really concerned about, I’m not sure you’re coming to this place for the right reason."