CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had a clear, concise plan for how he wanted to build Illinois men’s basketball’s 2021 recruiting class.
In short, there was going to be no such thing as too many long, athletic, good-shooting wings.
Illinois officially added two more players that fit that criteria Wednesday afternoon, signing four-star guards RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski to go with four-star guard Luke Goode, who signed last November.
Line them up side by side, and it’s a trio that matched exactly what Underwood wanted with this latest recruiting class.
“One of the things that we set out to do in this class was continue to add size, shooting, length and athleticism on our perimeter spots,” Underwood said Wednesday afternoon after Melendez and Podziemski signed. “We’ve succeeded. A big congratulations to our staff on a job well done of not just identifying, but getting guys that fit everything we’re about.”
Underwood didn’t add three wings on a whim. It was a purposeful pursuit on the recruiting trail.
The trio of Goode, Melendez and Podziemski help Illinois keep up with the Joneses in the Big Ten — where big wings are prevalent — and also helps the Illini be prepared for the inevitable. Kofi Cockburn won’t be around forever.
“Kofi can cover some ills and some weaknesses maybe,” Underwood said. The Illini revamped their defense with the 7-footer roaming the paint.
“He made up for some things. … When we started two years, ago we didn’t know seniors would be able to come back. We knew we had to identity getting bigger on the perimeter with guys who could rebound and guys who could shoot it. These guys fit the bill.”
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Melendez and the 6-5, 190-pound Podziemski will give Illinois a pair of elite scorers. Both topped 2,000 career points in just three high school seasons and stuffed the stat sheet in their respective senior years.
Melendez averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.2 steals in leading Central Pointe Christian (Fla.) to a 33-7 record playing a semi-national schedule. He earned player of the year honors in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association in the process.
Podziemski was even more prolific at St. John’s Northwestern Academies (Wis.), putting up 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists and four steals per game in earning Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball honors.
Both shot up the recruiting rankings during their senior seasons.
“The one thing that should speak volumes is how good our staff is at evaluating players and not really getting too wrapped up in where a guy is ranked,” Underwood said. “We knew what we were looking for.”
And that wasn’t just any three big wings. There might be some positional overlap among the 6-7, 200-pound Goode, Melendez and Podziemski — particularly because all three can play multiple spots — but all three boast the type of varied skill sets Underwood values in building a roster full of unlike pieces.
Goode has sniper potential from three-point range both in catch-and-shoot situations and coming off screens. Melendez is the high flyer. And Podziemski can run the point one trip down the court and play off the ball as a shooter the next.
“I love their versatility, but their makeup is different athletically and physically,” Underwood said. “We hit a home run. Our guys were batting 1.000 in terms of finding different pieces that all have the one thing in common — size and ability to shoot and high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball.”
Don’t be surprised if all three wind up on the floor at the same time. Underwood wouldn’t commit to that until he’s seen where they fit defensively, but a trio of shooters/scorers around Andre Curbelo running ball-screen actions with a big would make for a rather dynamic Illinois offense.
“A lot of really good options,” Underwood said. “When you’ve got an elite guard, and I really believe this — I think Dre will be one of the best point guards in the country if not the best — pick your poison. He got to the paint most any time he wanted this year anyway.
“We’ve been very, very good with our rollers, as well. Now, you’ve got to really pick your poison. All these guys are very capable shooters — way above-average shooters.”