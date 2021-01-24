IOWA CITY, Iowa — Consecutive Big Ten matches against one opponent make up the entirety of the conference’s revised volleyball schedule.
Like the way you performed in the first match of the series? It’s a short turnaround to get back on the court and do it again.
Left wanting in the first match? It’s a short turnaround to get back on the court and not do it again.
Illinois was in the former group Saturday. The Illini turned a four-set Friday win at Iowa into another Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, sweeping the season series against the Hawkeyes with a 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-13 victory.
“It’s a matter of what adjustment is made,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said, “and who can execute it well enough throughout the match.”
Illinois (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) relied on some of the same gameplan for Saturday’s win after taking down Iowa (0-2, 0-2) less than 24 hours prior. The Illini served aggressively, finishing with 10 aces, and outside hitters Ellie Holzman (15 kills) and Megan Cooney (13 kills) paced the offense again.
Illinois also left some room for improvement. Greater attention to detail — the little plays — will be necessary going into Friday’s 4 p.m. home opener against No. 1 Wisconsin at Huff Hall.
“Sometimes the team we see in practice isn’t the one we see on the floor,” Tamas said. “I know we’re capable of a lot more than what we did this weekend. There’s just a lot of little plays we can easily clean up to help us score some more points.
“It’s not easy to do in our conference. The pressure’s definitely high, and these girls want to achieve some great things. All those things combined and getting back into competition, it can inhibit you because you want it so bad. I definitely think that’s the case with us. We just have to play a little more free, but I’m really happy how we’re playing as a team in some of these moments.”