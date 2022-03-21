CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is turning to Shauna Green to resuscitate its women's basketball program.
The school on Monday announced Green as the choice to replace Nancy Fahey, who retired after last season. Contract details were not immediately known.
The 42-year-old Green is coming off a six-year run at Dayton, where the Flyers won five Atlantic 10 regular season championships and made four NCAA tournament appearances.
The Flyers went 26-6 this past season, beating DePaul 88-57 in a First Four game in the NCAA tournament last Wednesday night before losing 70-54 to Georgia this past Friday in the first round.
"Even amongst such a talented candidate pool, Shauna Green quickly emerged as a dynamic, proven leader with a demonstrated record of success at one of the nation's most visible, accomplished mid-major programs," UI athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "In visiting with Shauna, I was struck by her inner drive, her innate competitiveness and her commitment to the student-athletes under her charge.
"She and I connected quickly around an ambitious vision for the future of Illinois women's basketball, which she and her staff plan to spread around the state and across the country."
Green compiled a 127-50 record with the Flyers that included a 91-17 mark in A-10 regular-season and tournament games. Dayton won the A-10 tournament in 2017 and 2020 under Green's watch, advancing to at least the tournament semifinals each season.
"I am beyond excited to join the Illini family," Green said in a statement. "For me, it's always about the people, fit and vision. As soon as I met Josh, I believed in his leadership and desire to build a winning program. I want to thank Josh, Sara Burton and Chancellor Robert Jones for their belief in me. I truly believe the time is now for the program and we will work tirelessly to build it into a championship program."
Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan released a statement on Monday morning after Illinois made the hire official.
"On behalf of the University of Dayton, I offer our gratitude and sincere thanks to Shauna for a great six-year run," said Sullivan. "Most importantly, Shauna represented the University with integrity and class. She graduated student-athletes, won championships and embraced the community. With our thanks for her service and best wishes for her continued success, we commence our search for a new coach who will continue our strong tradition of women's basketball."
Green will have the task of trying to make the Illini relevant again, not only on the national stage, but in the Big Ten.
Fahey went 42-99 in five seasons at Illinois and was 9-82 against Big Ten opponents including regular season games and Big Ten tournament games.
The Illini last made the NCAA tournament in 2003, and have not posted a winning record since the 2012-13 team finished 19-14 in Matt Bollant's first season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the NIT. That was the last postseason appearance for the program.
Since Theresa Grentz, the program's all-time winningest coach with 210 victories in 12 seasons, announced her resignation in April 2007, each of her three predecessors lasted exactly five seasons: Jolette Law (69-93 record from 2007-12), Bollant (61-99 from 2012-17) and Fahey.
Illinois last finished with a winning Big Ten record in the 2012-13 season and has not advanced past the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament since an unexpected run to the semifinals in 2011.
Dayton was the first D-I head coaching job of Green's coaching career when she became the Flyers' coach prior to the 2016-17 season. She replaced Jim Jabir in September 2016, two months before the season began, after Jabir left the program after 13 seasons because of a personal problem, according to the Dayton Daily News.
She was an assistant coach at Northwestern for the 2015-16 season after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant coach at Dayton from 2012-15. Prior to that, the former Canisius women's basketball player — she graduated from the D-I school in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2002 as the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,012 points, a record that still stands — was an assistant coach at Providence from 2008-12.
A native of Clinton, Iowa, located about three hours northwest of Champaign, Green got her first head-coaching gig at Loras College from 2005-07. She went 29-25 at the Division III school in Dubuque, Iowa, before moving on to the D-I ranks.