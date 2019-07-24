CHAMPAIGN — Jalen Bridges let out a deep breath and a “geez” after being fairly well surrounded by reporters Tuesday evening at State Farm Center after his first game at the NCAA College Basketball Academy.
Bridges is the top attraction in the first session of the academy. Not only is the Class of 2020 wing one of the few four-star recruits in Champaign this week, but the No. 78 overall recruit in the class is the only one in the first session that has Illinois in pursuit.
“It’s basically like a visit,” Bridges said about his first trip to Champaign. “I’m staying in the dorms and going all around the campus to the different facilities. I like them.”
That’s the Illini’s advantage in serving as one of four hosts of the inaugural NCAA academy. They can get a prospect like Bridges on campus, and even if the evaluation period means the coaches can’t talk to him directly he gets a chance to experience at least a bit of life at Illinois.
Illinois doubled down on that advantage by showing up in force Tuesday for Bridges’ game.
Trent Frazier and Tyler Underwood were first. Then Ayo Dosunmu and Tevian Jones. The trio of Kipper Nichols, Kofi Cockburn and Da’Monte Williams made it essentially half the team in attendance. The Illini were, in a low-key way, flying the flag for one of their top targets in the 2020 class.
It was just another wrinkle to what right now is fairly high-priority recruitment for Brad Underwood and Co., with assistant coach Orlando Antigua leading the way.
“He’s on me every day — every single day,” Bridges said of Antigua. “That’s something that stands out. He sends little GIFs telling me to come to Illinois. He said I’m a perfect fit for how they play. That’s music to my ears.
“I don’t really know much about the roster, but I know the new big dude Kofi. I played against him in Orlando last year. He’s a big body.”
Bridges was pretty straight-forward evaluating his performance after his first game Tuesday at State Farm Center.
“Not very good,” he quipped.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward has a versatile game. He knocked down an early three-pointer — barely rippling the net — and scored a few times around the basket as the game progressed. He was disappointed, though, in the shots he didn’t make, and that’s a part of his game he said needs work.
“I’d say finishing stronger around the rim,” Bridges said is a focus. “I had couple (Tuesday) I felt like I left on the table staying away from contact. I need to work on going into the contact and finishing strong.
“I’d say I’m a do-it-all type of guy. I can take it off the bounce. I can shoot the three. I can shoot mid-range, play defense (and) pass the ball.”
Bridges’ recruitment hit a new level this spring. Save for offers from Penn State and West Virginia, the Fairmont, W.Va., native had mostly low- and mid-major interest. He’s added 13 new high-major offers — Illinois included — since April.
That’s meant more eyes on him at every event he’s attended. A sometimes tough transition for a guy that likes “being under the radar” as a prospect. That ship has sailed.
“It’s kind of hectic and stressful, but at the same time it’s a blessing,” Bridges said of his recruitment. “I just try to respond to everybody. Sometimes it gets a little stressful and I want to throw my phone at the wall, but I just deal with it.”