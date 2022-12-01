WASHINGTON — The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions is a regular draw for some of the nation’s top talent and local programs alike. Here’s what caught staff writer Joey Wright’s eye while was on the scene for the first three days of the tournament:
➜ Fear the Fears brothers: Among the class of the field was Joliet West, which earned hard fought wins over Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) and St. Rita before falling to Lanier (Ga.) and cruising past defending Class 3A runner-up Metamora.
The Tigers had as much top-level talent as any team at the tournament, with Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears and Illinois target Jeremiah Fears powering much of the Tigers’ offense. Beyond that, UNC-Wilimington commit Matthew Moore offers scoring and size in addition to a host of talented role players.
“They were talking, so we had to show them what’s up,” Jeremiah Fears said after the Tigers earned a comeback 62-56 win over St. Rita on Nov. 23.
“(The crowd) really helped us because at moments they were up and then the crowd just gave us the extra energy we needed to beat them. This big stage helps us so at the end of the season we can be prepared and know what it’s like to play a top opponent in the state.”
The Fears brothers each scored 17 points in the Tigers’ win over St. Rita after each scoring 18 points in an overtime 75-72 win over Cardinal Ritter the day prior. Jeremy Fears poured in 25 points against Lanier and again led the way with 26 points against Metamora.
➜ Big Ten talent: Power Five talent was well-represented throughout the tournament, with Iowa commits Brock Harding and Owen Freeman starring for Moline in a 90-80 loss to Illinois target Kon Knueppel’s Wisconsin Lutheran team. Kneuppel, who also has offers from Iowa, Stanford and Notre Dame led the Vikings with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Brock Harding delivered 34 points.
Power Five forces: Urbana got to know Southern California target Tyrone Riley when it faced St. Pius X-St. Matthias (Calif.) on Thanksgiving. Riley, a top-50 target in the Class of 2024 who also has offers from Arizona State, Texas A&M and Washington State, keyed the Warriors to an 88-51 win with a 23-point outing.
Blytheville (Ark.) standout Rashaud Marshall showcased his abilities throughout the week, as well. The Georgia commit dazzled fans all week before notching a 13-point, 17-rebound, five-block effort in a 54-49 win over St. Paul (Calif.) on Nov. 26 to cement his status as one of the most dominating big men at the event.
➜ Tested Tigers: Four teams from outside of Illinois opened Urbana’s season, with the Tigers facing Coral Glades (Fla.), St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Blytheville and Moss Point (Miss.) to open the 2022-23 season. The Tigers fell short of the win column despite being led by a different scorer in every game.
Malcolm Morris notched a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the Tigers’ 78-59 loss to Coral Glades on Nov. 23. Marques Jackson scored 11 points in the loss to St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Nov. 24. Gideon Kapongo chipped in 13 points in the Tigers’ 69-37 loss to Blytheville on Nov. 25 and Kyree Hillsman’s 14-point outing led the Tigers in a 63-55 loss to Moss Point on Nov. 26.
➜ Don’t forget the Spartans: The Tigers weren’t the only local team included in the TOC field, but they were the only ones to suit up over the holiday weekend. St. Joseph-Ogden and Indiana opponent Linton-Stockton were supposed to square off on Nov. 23 but the game was postponed to Dec. 22 because a number of Miners were still playing in the football state tournament.
It will still be considered part of the tournament’s shootout series, though it will be played in Indiana instead of Washington.