CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' top-performing tight end of 2020 will be back with the program in 2021.
Daniel Barker announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he won't leave the team early, with the junior set to return as the Illini's leading pass-catcher from the season prior.
"NOT DONE YET!" Barker wroter on Twitter, accompanied by a highlights video.
Barker posted 19 receptions for 268 yards last year, trailing only Josh Imatorbhebhe in both categories. Barker added two touchdowns, coming in behind Imatorbhebhe and Brian Hightower in that category. Imatorbhebhe in December declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Barker has played in 21 games during his Illinois tenure, racking up 46 catches for 625 yards and seven scores. He'll be under the direction of a new tight ends coach in his senior year, as Cory Patterson has shifted from that role to running backs coach under new boss Bret Bielema.