CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will get its first primetime opportunity in less than two weeks.
The Big Ten announced on Monday the kickoff time for the Illini’s game against Nebraska on Sept. 21, with the two teams set to meet at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The last time the Illini and Cornhuskers met in Champaign, the game kicked off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2017, a Friday night.
The Illini (2-0) are coming off a 31-23 win at UConn this past Saturday, while Nebraska (1-1) suffered a 34-31 overtime loss at Colorado this past Saturday.
Illinois hosts Eastern Michigan (1-1) at 11 a.m. this Saturday, while Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
This is the sixth time in the last seven seasons the Illini will open Big Ten play against Nebraska, with the lone win by Illinois in that span a 14-13 home victory during the 2015 season. The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 12-3-1.