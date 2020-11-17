CHAMPAIGN — Illinois received 16 of 28 first-place votes and topped the Big Ten men's basketball media poll released Tuesday morning. The poll is voted on by two media members that cover each of the 14 conference teams and organized by the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy and The Athletic's Brendan Quinn.
It was a close race at the top. Both Iowa and Wisconsin received six first-place votes apiece, and just 29 points separated the first-place Illini and third-place Badgers. Michigan State and Rutgers rounded out the top five.
Illinois was also the only team with two players on the preseason All-Big Ten team. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu was one of two unanimous selections along with Iowa senior center Luka Garza, and Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn was also selected. The first team was rounded out by Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers and Michigan sophomore guard Franz Wagner. Cockburn, Reuvers and Wagner all tied with 11 votes.
Two preseason All-Big Ten selections wasn't it for Illinois either, as Adam Miller just edged out Indiana's Khristian Lander for preseason freshman of the year honors. Garza was named preseason player of the year, with 24 of 28 votes. Dosunmu got the other four.
Full results are as follows:
Standings (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Illinois 376 (16)
2. Iowa 350 (6)
3. Wisconsin 347 (6)
4. Michigan State 323
5. Rutgers 249
6. Michigan 241
7. Ohio State 229
8. Indiana 212
9. Purdue 179
10. Maryland 141
11. Minnesota 121
12. Penn State 72
13. Nebraska 54
14. Northwestern 47
Player of the year votes:
Luka Garza, Iowa (24)
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (4)
Freshman of the year votes:
Adam Miller, Illinois (12)
Khristian Lander, Indiana (10)
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (4)
Zeb Jackson, Michigan (1)
Ethan Morton, Purdue (1)
First-team all-Big Ten (unanimous selections in caps):
LUKA GARZA, Iowa (28)
AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois (28)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (24)
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (11)
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin (11)
Franz Wagner, Michigan (11)
Also receiving votes: Marcus Carr, Minnesota (7); Aaron Henry, Michigan State (7); Geo Baker, Rutgers (6); Joey Hauser, Michigan State (2); Joshua Langford, Michigan State (1); Micah Potter, Wisconsin (1); D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin (1); Rocket Watts, Michigan State (1); Joe Wieskamp, Iowa (1).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).