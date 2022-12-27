TAMPA, Fla. — A 214-person party of Illini football players, staff, administrators and their families boarded a Boeing 767 on Monday in Savoy, bound for the ReliaQuest Bowl in much warmer part of the country.
“It’s a pretty large group,” UI associate athletic director Kent Brown said. “There weren’t as many players as you would think on this particular plane to Tampa, because so many went home for Christmas.”
Players who went home for the holidays flew in Monday separately from wherever they were, booked through UI athletics’ internal travel agency, Anthony Travel.
On New Year’s Eve, the second travel group will arrive: A mix of family members and athletics staff who plan to work Thursday’s men’s basketball home game against Bethune-Cookman or don’t have day-to-day duties with the football team.
“Normal football trips are tough enough; you’re talking about 125 to 140 people moving from one spot to another with buses and hotels and meals,” Brown said. “On a bowl trip, the families get to join in.”
The Illini play Mississippi State on Jan. 2.
On Tuesday, the team will kick off the first of near-daily practices at the University of Tampa’s Pepin Stadium, about a 10-minute drive from their rooms at the Westin Tampa Waterside Hotel.
Also on the schedule: a trip to The Florida Aquarium.
The pace picks up closer to game time: A Wednesday visit to Raymond James Stadium (and its pirate ship) followed by a team bowling night; a Thursday tour of Busch Gardens; Friday’s Clearwater Beach Day; and a New Year’s Eve parade to cap off the weekend.
The experience isn’t spiritually far from a big-budget school field trip, Brown said, with a bit more independence vested in each of the visitors.
“You can be involved as much as you want — you can stay in your room if you want, which isn’t really smart, because you have the chance to enjoy a world-class city,” Brown said.
And after a season of short road trips, an extended stay in the city allows the team to get to know the city they’re staying in, Brown said.
“That’s one of the real benefits of the bowl system,” he added. “We want our guys to represent the University of Illinois in the best manner on the field and how they interact with the community.
We’ve got several guys from Florida, but we have a lot of guys on our team who have never had the chance to visit Tampa or the Tampa area.
“It’s a great reward for the team for the work they put into the season and won enough games to give them a chance to be here.”