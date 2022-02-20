EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Illinois men’s basketball team’s return flight from New Jersey landed in Champaign in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
It would have been reasonable for the Illini to just head home after losing 70-59 at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights ran roughshod over Illinois. More energy. More effort. More toughness. All of those intangibles were lacking at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.
Not getting back to Champaign after midnight after all that? Imminently understandable if the Illinois players would have made a beeline for their apartments.
Jacob Grandison had other plans. Kofi Cockburn hit up Grandison on FaceTime because he’d picked up some food for him. The veteran Illinois wing was already at Ubben Basketball Complex putting up shots with assistant coach Tim Anderson, fellow guard Alfonso Plummer and a couple managers in a 3 a.m. workout.
“It’s all about work, really,” Grandison said. “My shot wasn’t falling, but it felt good. I’ve always been confident in my shot, but it wasn’t dropping. I knew I needed to make adjustments and shake it off and be a pro about it and get back in the lab and get right. … It’s like my zen garden in a way. I’m just at work.”
Grandison went to work early in Saturday’s game at Michigan State.
He made five three-pointers in the first half, knocked down his sixth after halftime and helped lead No. 12 Illinois to an impressive 79-74 win at No. 19 Michigan State in front of 14,797 fans at Breslin Center.
He finished with a season-high 24 points, complemented by another bruising interior performance from Kofi Cockburn (27 points and nine rebounds) and clutch play late by senior guard Trent Frazier.
“Jacob Grandison is a guy I trust more than anything,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s in the gym at 3 o’clock the other night. It so often happens really good things happen to you when you tackle adversity and come out the other side of it.
“Man, that’s what it’s all about. I know he is 100 percent in our corner. Not his corner — our corner — and that means winning. He’s been frustrated and down. He missed a layup at Rutgers, and I literally thought he was going to cry on the court. That kid wants to win so bad. He’s an elite shooter. He just needed maybe a little re-shift of his focus.”
Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) also needed to re-shift its focus as a team after Wednesday’s loss at Rutgers.
Underwood challenged his team — both privately and publicly — to play with the type of effort and toughness he expects.
Underwood said he felt good about how the Illini responded after Thursday’s practice. Then he was even more demanding on them Friday before the quick flight to East Lansing. Grandison said the team embraced the challenge.
“This is the fourth quarter of the season,” Grandison added. “We’ve got four games left. We’re in first place (in the Big Ten), and it’s ours if we want it. We want it. You’ve got to do the little things. You’ve got to have energy, play off each other and just play the right way.
“We didn’t feel like we had that much energy at Rutgers and a couple games before that just being flat and cutting corners a little bit. This game we just paid attention to details and made sure we had energy and did all the little things.”
The little things included an emphasis on rebounding. The same with leaning in defensively against Michigan State (18-8, 9-6) after letting Rutgers get basically whatever it wanted offensively.
The groundwork for it all was laid at Ubben on Thursday and Friday.
“We came to practice and we competed for a whole two hours,” Frazier said. “Coach was on our behinds. Guys were scrapping. Everyone was going at it. It all starts in practice and making sure your preparation is good and knowing what you’re getting into on the road.”