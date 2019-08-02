+31 Illinois Football Training Camp Day 1 Members of the Illinois football team took to the fields on the first day training camp at Campus Rec Fields in Urbana on Friday, August 2, 2019.

URBANA — Reggie Corbin considered the start of Illinois football training camp as a bit of a reprieve. The hard part of summer was finished. Friday’s first day of camp at the Campus Rec Fields meant the Illini could turn their focus toward football and the start of the 2019 season.

“This is the fun part, man,” Corbin said with his ever present smile. “This is what you come to do. We played hard and were competing. There were a lot of one-on-one battles. You see guys that have been chatting at each other all summer, and they finally got to go after it.”

The hard part of summer for Illinois, of course, was working on conditioning and in the weight room the past two months with new/old strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez. The shift to “Body by Lou” was different for the Illini.

“He definitely came in and changed the mindset of some guys,” senior linebacker Dele Harding said. “We dug hard this whole summer and worked nonstop. ... Knowing that you’re putting that work in and it’s actually paying off and our weight is increasing, it does nothing but translate to more

motivation on the field.”

★ ★ ★

The tentative plan with players reporting Thursday and practicing Friday was to coincide the start of training camp with Illinois’ move into its new performance facility. In reality, that’s probably a couple weeks away at this point. The Illini coaches have moved into their new digs, but the players are still working out of their old locker room at Memorial Stadium.

“Definitely anxious,” Harding said. “We’ve heard things from the coaches and outsiders what it looks like and how good it looks, but we haven’t gotten that chance. A couple guys try to sneak around and peak in the windows, so, yeah, we’re anxious.”

Harding is most looking forward to the bowling alley at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center.

“It sounds too good to be true,” he said. “I’ve got a mean curveball, so I’m going to be working on that.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith didn’t give a timetable for when the team might fully move into its new building, but said it wasn’t exactly a priority during training camp.

“We’ll eventually get there,” Smith said. “We don’t need to move in there for training camp. In my NFL background, you go to a small college and it’s small beds. It’s not supposed to be the penthouse right now. We work real hard, and eventually the reward will be moving over to there.”

★ ★ ★

Smith spent part of his post-practice media availability discussing which defensive lineman would have to step forward in Bobby Roundtree’s absence. The defensive end, out after suffering a severe spinal injury in May, left some productive shoes to fill.

Smith singled out Southern California transfer Oluwole Betiku as a lineman that could make a difference this fall. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Betiku — and his massive biceps — certainly looks the part.

“He’ll be one of the first ones we have getting off the bus for sure,” Smith quipped.

Roundtree, meanwhile, is still in recovery at a facility in Chicago.

“It’s a long road to recovery, but he’s taking steps,” Smith said. “Like our football team, you want to get better every day. That’s what Bobby’s doing.

“As I’ve said every time I talk to you about Bobby, his teammates have been just outstanding and unbelievable with him. Just like a brother would be. He’s getting good care and making progress.”

★ ★ ★

Trevon Sidney spent the final part of Illinois’ walkthrough ahead of Friday’s first training camp practice doing his best Odell Beckham impersonation. As in over-the-shoulder, one-handed catches.

Then the USC transfer wide receiver showed exactly why Illinois pursued him during the offseason. For a team that has dealt with too many drops in the passing game for several seasons, Sidney snagged basically everything thrown his way Friday at the Campus Rec Fields.

Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith was excited.

“He’s about as sure-handed as a kid that I’ve maybe ever been around,” Smith said. “He’s phenomenal when it comes to catching the football. I hope I’m not putting too much pressure on him after day one, but when I watch him one-hand catch everything in practice ... he’s got tremendous hands.

“He made a couple catches (Friday) and showed, I guess, what he can do to help us out in the slot. I’m super excited about his development continuing moving forward through camp.”

Friday was Sidney’s first official day with the Illini. The same as fellow USC transfer and fellow wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who also drew the “sure-handed” compliment from Smith.

“I like his presence out there,” Smith said of Imatorbhebhe. “He’s learning. They’re all learning. I’m sure they’re not as comfortable as they will be, but they’re getting there.”

Sidney and Imatorbhebhe are just two of what could be many options at wide receiver for Illinois this fall. It’s a position group as open as any in training camp.

“The freshmen and Trevon and Josh coming in really helps the receiving corps a lot,” junior receiver Ricky Smalling said. “It brings more competition to the room, but we’re all there to just help each other and get better.”

★ ★ ★

Friday provided a bit of a double take moment. No, that player with long hair piled into a bun wasn’t sophomore Sydney Brown making a switch to running back. Last year’s starting safety is still a safety.

That new running back was actually Brown’s twin brother, Chase, who joined the Illini after playing at Western Michigan last season and rushing for 352 yards in a reserve role for the Broncos. Chase Brown will sit out this year and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“When Chase came out of high school, we recruited him hard,” Lovie Smith said. “I have two sets of twin grandchildren, so twins eventually found a way to be back together. The guys wanted to play together again, and, of course, we had a position for him. He eventually will help us win a lot of football games.”

★ ★ ★

The first day of training camp can bring a certain energy to a football program. Every team feels positive about its station at this point of the season. Throw in some good recruiting energy — four 2020 commits in the last two weeks, including four-star quarterback CJ Dixon from Georgia — and Illinois entered camp in a good place.

“We feel good about where we are recruiting-wise,” Lovie Smith said. “We feel good about where our program is period. We talked about the facilities. The last part is having a better product on the football field. That will help all of those things we’re talking about, and we feel like that will happen this year.”