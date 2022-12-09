CHAMPAIGN — The big prizes eluded Illinois football standout defensive back Devon Witherspoon and star running back Chase Brown during the Home Depot College Football Awards show Thursday night on ESPN.
But they still have plenty to celebrate.
They both played vital roles as the Illini increased their win total from five to eight and earned the program’s first bowl bid since 2019.
And they both were recognized among the best at their positions, reaching new heights for the program.
Witherspoon lost out to the TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back. But Witherspoon earned a place on the Walter Camp All-American first team, which was announced Thursday, as well.
Witherspoon is the first-ever Illini defensive back to make the first team and the first defender honored since defensive end Whitney Mercilus in 2011.
Witherspoon is the first Thorpe finalist in Illinois history.
Three Illini were Thorpe semifinalists in the past: Vontae Davis in 2007 and 2008, Eugene Wilson in 2002 and Henry Jones in 1990. All three enjoyed extended NFL careers.
Witherspoon has yet to announce whether he will be part of the 2023 NFL draft, but signs point toward him moving on. The Floridian is considered a top pro prospect.
The Thorpe Award debuted in 1986 with Baylor’s Thomas Everett winning the first year. New Colorado coach Deion Sanders won in 1988 while starring at Florida State.
Brown finished behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s best running back. Blake Corum was the third finalist. Robinson was quick to congratulate Brown and Corum.
“I appreciate the guys that I compete with on Saturdays,” Robinson said during his ESPN interview. “Blake and Chase, those are great running backs. They are huge parts of their teams. I appreciate those guys and how they go about their business.”
Brown is the first Illini to become a Doak Walker finalist since the award debuted in 1990. Nine Big Ten players have won the award, most recently Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker in 2021.
With Robinson’s win — the fifth in Texas’ history — the Longhorns break a tie with Wisconsin, which has four winners. Three players took the Doak Walker twice: Texas’ Ricky Williams, Arkansas’ Darren McFadden and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.
Brown, who has the second-most rushing yards in a single season in Illinois history, was named to the Walter Camp second team. His Illinois teammate Johnny Newton, earned a spot on the second-team defensive line. Like Witherspoon, Brown has yet to announce his plans for next season. He already has his Illinois degree.
Thursday’s show won’t be the end of the honors for the Illini. The Associated Press All-American team will be announced soon and both figure to be recognized, along with Newton.