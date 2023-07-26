Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The Law Firm and the Convert will represent Illinois football at Wednesday’s Big Ten media kickoff. Before Keith Randolph Jr., Johnny Newton and Isaiah Williams go to the microphone at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, they talked to The News-Gazette’s Bob Asmussen at the Smith Center on Monday:
Johnny Newton, defensive lineman
What would be your question for coach Bret Bielema?
“What are your expectations for the team this year?”
What would be his answer?
“High expectations, of course.”
How does coming off a good season make you feel when representing Illinois in Indy?
“I still feel like we’re the underdogs at Illinois. We were 1-4 in our last five games, so I feel like we still have a lot to prove.”
What is your plan in terms of interacting with players from other teams?
“Just be friendly with everybody. We’re all there for the same cause, the same reason. Getting to know them on a personal level outside of football will be cool.”
Have you thought about your NFL draft night?
“That’s too far ahead. I’m just taking things one week at a time, going into camp and preparing for Toledo Week 1.”
What part of your game needs refinement?
“Working on my pad level. Transition rushes. And staying in my gap. There’s a lot I have to work on.”
Keith Randolph Jr., defensive lineman
Who is the one player, coach or media member you want to meet in Indy?
“Nobody in particular. But I am excited just to go and see new faces, meet new coaches, meet new people.”
Is it an honor to be asked to go?
"One-hundred percent. To represent this great university is a blessing."
What would be your question for Coach Bielema?
"What's his favorite color?"
How does coming off a good season make you feel when representing Illinois in Indy?
“Winning eight games last year and going to a pretty good bowl game, a lot of eyes are on Illinois now. The last five games, we went 1-4. We want to finish seasons the right way.”
What is your plan in terms of interacting with players from other teams?
“I’m just going to be me. Off the field, it’s all love, all fun. On the field, it’s a completely different story.”
What has it meant for you to stay close to home for college?
“It means the world to have my family come to every home game, to have the city watching me. I was born in St. Louis, grew up in the 618 (area code). That love and support, there are no words to put to that feeling.”
What would have happened if you had stuck with basketball?
“I’d be in the NBA, first-round draft pick. With the Pelicans with E.J. (Liddell). I’d be the point guard, though.”
Isaiah Williams, wide receiver/returner
You were at Big Ten Media Days last year. How did that go?
“I enjoyed it. It was fun. There were times I had a chance to show my personality a little bit. And also times when it was serious and I had a chance to talk about ball and the direction of this team. I’m excited to do it again.”
Is it fair to say you have grown comfortable doing interviews?
"I'm just more confident with being myself. That's what I do every time I get in front of media. When you are yourself, it is way easier."
What would be your question for Coach Bielema?
“All these different players you had, all these first-round draft picks, what is something you saw in those players you knew ‘this is a first-round guy,’ because I’d love to emulate it.”
How does coming off a good season make you feel when representing Illinois in Indy?
"Way differently. Coming off a great season, you have more confidence. But ending the season the way it ended, we didn't like that. It also puts a chip on our shoulder. You've got a little bit of both. You're coming in with that swagger and confidence, but also you've got a chip on your shoulder knowing we could have done even better."
What is your plan in terms of interacting with players from other teams?
"At the end of the day, we're all just trying to be successful young men. Trying to become better. You never know where those connections you can take you down the road. Ten years from now, I could be working with some of those same guys. When we get on that field, we're going to compete. But in this setting, I feel like it's great to connect with people."
The Big Ten is loaded with great receivers. What do you do to stand out?
“Maximize my gift. Every time I touch the ball, I’m trying to score. I’m trying to get as many yards as possible and go score touchdowns. I feel that will separate me. Also, in the special teams game, becoming elite at punt return, kick return. Whenever I have the ball in my hands, making a play.”
What do you miss about playing QB?
“Having the ball in your hands every play. Sometimes at receiver, you might have a game where it’s raining and you’re not touching the ball at all. During those times, that’s when I miss quarterback. That position all the attention is on you. Sometimes, you get too much praise when you’re winning and too much hate when you’re losing. When I played quarterback, I loved that feeling.”