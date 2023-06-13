Class of 2024
Six commitments in 24 hours. Beat writer
Scott Richey breaks down the newest Illini:
Easton Baker
Baker, a three-star prospect from Stansbury (Utah), earned all-state honors for the Stallions in 2022 after leading them to a 12-1 record and a trip to the UHSAA/Mountain Area Class 5A playoff semifinals. The former BYU commit finished with 83 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
Tysean GriffinThe 5-11, 175-pounder played both running back and wide receiver for Morgan Park last season, rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns and catching 10 passes for 135 yards. The consensus three-star recruit helped Morgan Park go 10-2 and reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Demetrius JohnThe 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman eschewed offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana and Vanderbilt to pick the Illini. John had a productive junior season at Dublin Coffman (Ohio), finishing with 52 tackles and seven sacks.
Carlos Orr
The wide receiver from Gatlingburg-Pittman (Tenn.)caught 55 passes for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns as a top offensive threat for a team that finished 11-2 last season. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Orr also had 55 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery for the G-P defense, with Illinois his only Power 5 offer.
Zafir Stewart
Illinois beat out multiple Big Ten teams in landing the Imhotep Institute Charter School (Pa.) offensive lineman after his weekend official visit. The 6-4, 325-pound Stewart was also being pursued by the likes of Penn State, Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers.
Eddie Tuerk
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Lyons Township defensive lineman has the versatility to flip sides of the ball and play offensive line, too. Multiple Power Five programs were involved in Tuerk’s recruitment, with Miami and Northwestern also in the mix at the end.