Tysean Griffin

Morgan Park standout Tysean Griffin committed to Illinois on Monday afternoon after taking an official visit to campus this past weekend. 

Class of 2024

Six commitments in 24 hours. Beat writer

Scott Richey breaks down the newest Illini:

Easton Baker

Baker, a three-star prospect from Stansbury (Utah), earned all-state honors for the Stallions in 2022 after leading them to a 12-1 record and a trip to the UHSAA/Mountain Area Class 5A playoff semifinals. The former BYU commit finished with 83 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Tysean GriffinThe 5-11, 175-pounder played both running back and wide receiver for Morgan Park last season, rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns and catching 10 passes for 135 yards. The consensus three-star recruit helped Morgan Park go 10-2 and reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Demetrius JohnThe 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman eschewed offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana and Vanderbilt to pick the Illini. John had a productive junior season at Dublin Coffman (Ohio), finishing with 52 tackles and seven sacks.

Carlos Orr

The wide receiver from Gatlingburg-Pittman (Tenn.)caught 55 passes for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns as a top offensive threat for a team that finished 11-2 last season. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Orr also had 55 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery for the G-P defense, with Illinois his only Power 5 offer.

Zafir Stewart

Illinois beat out multiple Big Ten teams in landing the Imhotep Institute Charter School (Pa.) offensive lineman after his weekend official visit. The 6-4, 325-pound Stewart was also being pursued by the likes of Penn State, Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers.

Eddie Tuerk

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Lyons Township defensive lineman has the versatility to flip sides of the ball and play offensive line, too. Multiple Power Five programs were involved in Tuerk’s recruitment, with Miami and Northwestern also in the mix at the end.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

