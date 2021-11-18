Four items to know before Thursday night’s nonconference game at State Farm Center, via beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.:
Second time the charm
Nancy Fahey couldn’t help but smile when asked Wednesday about winning a second recruiting battle to convince Kendall Bostic to join Illinois. The Illini, after all, were in Bostic’s final two before the Kokomo, Ind., native picked Michigan State as a high-school prospect. But after one season with the Spartans program, Bostic transferred to Illinois this offseason, arriving on campus in June and has provided an immediate impact with 25 points and 23 rebounds through the Illini’s first two games. “As much as it hurt that she went to another school,” Fahey said, “it was as much as we were glad that she came back.” Bostic said the decision to transfer came down to how she felt Illinois would utilize the strengths of her game better. “They allow me the ability to post up, but also step out and shoot if I need to,” the 6-foot-2 forward said. “It’s kind of a really versatile role. And they really allow me to do what I need to based on the game, which is nice.”
Getting up to speed
The trust Fahey has in freshman Jayla Oden has been evident in the minutes the 5-9 freshman out of Baltimore has logged in the Illini’s first two games. They have been productive minutes, too. Especially in Illinois’ 72-65 home win against Miami (Ohio) on Sunday when Oden, who came off the bench, had a team-leading 14 points in 22 minutes. “Her speed,” Fahey said of what has stood out about Oden’s game. “Her hand quickness. ... I think what’s growing is searching her shot. She’s kind of a facilitator first. And then she was 3 for 3 in the last game from three. And that’s what we (need). You have got to look for your shot to be a really great passer.” Oden said Fahey’s insistence on hunting her shot is starting to take hold. “My defense. And confidence just to shoot the ball,” the freshman said of the areas her game has grown the most since arriving on campus. “Coach Fahey definitely tells me to shoot the ball more. And I’m working on it.”
Playing with consistency
A backdoor play, in which Miami (Ohio) forward Tajah Foster-Walker found guard Peyton Scott underneath the basket for an uncontested layup in the first eight seconds of the third quarter of Sunday’s win, would be a microcosm of a troublesome third quarter for Illinois. The RedHawks, after all, outscored the Illini 22-11 in that period to cut an 18-point halftime deficit down to seven points entering the fourth quarter. That created a closer-than-expected final period, as both teams matched each other with 21 points apiece, allowing the Illini to improve to 2-0 on the season. “I think on Sunday the opponents made some adjustments, and it took us a little bit to readjust,” Fahey said. “We’re up 18 ... you’ve got to have a different mentality. They came out and gave the first punch to be honest. We have got to understand it’s four quarters. It’s 40 minutes. That third quarter cannot be our nemesis. ... That really starts at the defensive end.”
Still a work in progress
After back-to-back last-place finishes in the Big Ten in scoring offense, there was a clear, and rather obvious, directive out of Fahey this offseason: Score more. Specifically upping the team’s scoring average to 70-plus points a game. Even though Illinois has hit that mark in each of its first two games, the Illini still rank outside the top 100 nationally at 72.5 points per game and have turned the ball over an alarming 40 times against two nonconference opponents in North Carolina Central and Miami (Ohio) that went a combined 8-32 last season. “I think we’ve missed a lot of easy opportunities,” Fahey said. “When you count the amount of layups that we missed and add those, and then the turnovers, this is the time of year when you’re always trying to get better. Defenses tend to be ahead of offenses right now. We’ve gotten better, but we have to be at another elite level (offensively) moving forward. I think that will pop that (scoring) up a little more.”