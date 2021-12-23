CHAMPAIGN — Sara Anastasieska hit three early three-pointers.
De’Myla Brown and Jada Peebles both drained jump shots from inside the three-point arc.
And Missouri missed its first six attempts from the field.
It was the perfect start for the Illinois women’s basketball team during its Braggin’ Rights rivalry game against the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 1,247 fans at State Farm Center in Champaign.
But five minutes of arguably the Illini’s best basketball all season turned out to be unsustainable. Missouri showed its full capabilities over the next 35 minutes, and Illinois was unable to match that level of play during an eventual 84-65 loss.
“I thought our game plan early was good,” Illini coach Nancy Fahey said. “We knew that they were a three-point shooting team. ... We kind of lost control of it when we started pressing, and (it) changed the momentum of the game late in the game. They’re a tough match because their fours and fives are actually perimeter players. So we spread ourselves out, and they adjusted in the second half. We’ve just got to get better.”
Anastasieska’s nine quick points helped Illinois (5-7) pull out to a 13-1 lead after three minutes, 32 seconds had elapsed on the clock. After that is when the game flipped in favor of the Tigers (11-2), who used a 22-3 run to assert themselves.
The outside shooting combination of Lauren Hansen and Aijha Blackwell — in addition to Missouri finding success in the paint (10 points in the second quarter alone) — allowed Robin Pingeton’s team to pull ahead 40-26 at the halftime break.
“It’s hard when everyone can shoot the three,” Anastasieska said of the Tigers. “Even the fives. I know (Hayley Frank) is their best three-point shooter. That spreads us out and then it opens up the cutters. ... The second quarter, looking at it, is where we fell (behind). The rest was pretty even. I think we just need to lock in. When they do something different, we need to do something different, too.”
Anastasieska and Brown tried to rescue the game for the Illini in the second half.
Anastasieska, 5-foot-11 graduate transfer guard from Duke, supplied 10 of her season-high 19 points during the game’s final 20 minutes. Brown, a 5-7 junior guard who transferred from Chipola College this offseason, produced a career-high 22 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
“My mentality coming into this game was you have just got to play aggressively,” Brown said. Anastasieska and Brown both rejoined the starting lineup for the first time since Illinois played Middle Tennessee at the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Invitational on Nov. 27.
“And they always say, you start on defense,” Brown continued. “Once I got steals and made those passes, now I’m into the game and now I can get into my shots. (My teammates) told me to hunt my shot (Wednesday). I just came out and did that, and the team really helped me with that too.”
The Illini, who trailed by double digits for the entire second half, briefly cut their deficit to 11 points when Aaliyah Nye drained a three-pointer to pull Illinois within 57-46 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
Hansen quickly answered for Missouri, however, with a corner three-pointer to regain the Tigers’ 14-point lead. That’s as close as Illinois got the rest of the way. Missouri made 12 of its 17 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter and scored 22 points in the paint in that final period.
“When you try to take away one thing, they came back at the other,” Fahey said. “We were trying to send help. We were late on the help in the third and fourth quarter because I decided to stay small for the most part. We were just simply late and then talking to the team, they were so concerned with the perimeter that Missouri just started putting the ball on the floor and we flat out didn’t react. And that’s something that I have got to correct. We have got to be able to handle changing philosophies in game and let it stick.”
The Tigers finished the game by shooting 51.6 percent from the field, receiving 18 points and 15 rebounds from Blackwell in addition to 14 points apiece from Frank and Hansen.
The Illini, meanwhile, saw Anastasieska and Brown account for 41 of their 65 total points during their nonconference finale as Illinois has lost three of its last four games.
“One of the things we noted (in the locker room) is we took 75 shots (Wednesday),” said Fahey, whose Illinois team will break for the Christmas holiday before returning to Big Ten play at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 when the Illini host No. 6 Maryland (10-3). “The shots were there, but we shot 36 percent. I wanted a high volume of shots. (I told them) ‘You get an open shot, let’s take it.’ They did. ... Now, it’s a matter of getting back in the gym and hitting those shots because the opportunities were there.”